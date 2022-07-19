By Guest Writer • 19 July 2022 • 15:45

Artist Curro Leyton has decorated the whole complex Credit: Red Dog Cinemas

RED DOG cinema in Puerto Banus has undergone a major facelift and its exterior is being transformed by Malaga artist Curro Leyton.

He specialises in large, often exterior murals and his work can be seen on a building in Estepona as well as in Marbella and Benahavis.

Through murals of different sizes and designs, Red Dog Cinemas, Shakers, HOLO VR, Daytona and all the businesses that are part of the complex show off a new image that is attractive, current and, without a doubt, very visual.

You will be able to see the silhouette of Humphrey Bogart, in a tribute to Casablanca and Leonardo di Caprio, in his role in the film The Wolf of Wall Street, undoubtedly pieces with a direct meaning to the world of cinema plus the impressive Red Dog logo.

The change of image of the Red Dog Banus building (previously Teatro Goya) has not only taken place on the outside, the interior of the Red Dog Cinemas facilities also has works of art by Curro Leyton, within its permanent exhibition.

The cinema, has spacious and comfortable rooms to see the best movie listings available both in Spanish and in the original version subtitled in Spanish (VOSE), with movie sessions in English, French, Italian, Japanese and now also Hindi cinema.

There are special offers for those over 65 as well as students and guests can enjoy three hours of free parking in the Saba car park with the purchase of their ticket.

