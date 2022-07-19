By Chris King • 19 July 2022 • 1:07

Image of Ryanair aircraft. Image: Ryanair Press Office

Another 10 flights were cancelled in Spain as a result of the Ryanair cabin crew strike, which does not seem to be having the impact that unions expected.

Another day of industrial action by Ryanair cabin crew (TCP) this Monday, July 18, resulted in 10 flights being cancelled and 266 delayed at the 10 bases operated in Spain by the Irish airline. The strike, called by the USO and Sitcpla unions will continue until Thursday, July 21, with a further block from July 25 to 28.

Reclamamos al Gobierno que actúe de una vez ¿Qué más tiene que ocurrir @empleogob y @mitmagob?#HuelgaRyanair: 285 vuelos cancelados; 2.384 retrasos; más de 50.000 pasajeros afectados; 8 trabajadores despedidos y más de 70 procesos disciplinarios abiertos.https://t.co/ujnzgLDwfw pic.twitter.com/QYiEinfQuJ — Confederación USO (@USOConfe) July 18, 2022

A joint statement released by the two unions called for the intervention of the Spanish government, specifically the Ministries of Labour and Transport. In it, they claimed that the rights of Ryanair crew members and passengers should be protected.

There have already been 285 flights cancelled in Spain since the cabin crew strike action started. A further 2,384 flights have been delayed, which in turn affected in excess of 50,000 passengers. A total of eight workers have been fired by Ryanair for taking part in the strikes and more than 70 disciplinary proceedings have been opened against workers.

Both unions are calling for the government to force Ryanair to comply with Spanish law: “We only demand compliance with labour legislation and that the company sit down with us again to close a collective agreement for the TCP”, they stated.

“We are not asking for salary increases of 167 per cent as Ryanair argues, but salary updates that range from 8 per cent for higher categories to 16 per cent for those workers who do not even reach the SMI, as the Labour Inspectorate has already accredited in bases such as Girona”, they continued.

They added: “The National Court has already condemned Ryanair for illegal salary cuts at the beginning of the pandemic, which must be restored, something that Ryanair intends to submit to negotiation”.

Petitions have already been addressed to the Ministries of Labour and Social Economy and Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, which the unions say have been ignored. As a result, they are demanding that the Ombudsman intervenes so that the ministries can mediate to resolve the conflict or, at least, argue their refusal to act against Ryanair and protect the rights of 1,500 crew members and thousands of passengers.

___________________________________________________________

