How to start selling with Google AdWords

By EWN • 21 July 2022 • 12:22

“You do not want to pay for expensive radio and billboard ads- now, you can do it online or even just have Google AdWords do it for you!”

You can target your ads to the exact customers you want to reach. This is an amazing new way to do your advertising that is going to keep you smiling in this uncertain world.

How To Pick Great Keywords for Google Ads?

There are a few things to keep in mind when picking great keywords for Google AdWords.

Think about what your target audience is looking for. What terms or phrases are they likely to use when searching for your product or service?

Make a list of these potential keywords and then use a keyword tool like Google AdWords Keyword Planner to see how many people are actually searching for them.

You want to choose keywords that are popular enough that you’ll get a decent amount of traffic, but not so popular that you’ll be competing with a lot of other advertisers for the same clicks.

Once you’ve found a few good keywords, try bidding on them to see how much competition there is and what kind of cost-per-click (CPC) you can expect.

Don’t forget to track your results so you can see which keywords are actually driving traffic and conversions. This will help you fine-tune your keyword list over time and ensure that you’re getting the most out of your AdWords campaign.

How To Set Up Conversion Tracking?

Conversion tracking is an essential tool for measuring the effectiveness of your Google AdWords campaigns. By tracking conversions, you can see how many people who clicked on your ads ended up taking a desired action, such as making a purchase or signing up for a newsletter.

There are two primary methods for setting up conversion tracking: using the Google Analytics tracking code, or adding a conversion tracking pixel to your confirmation page.

If you’re using Google Analytics, you can set up conversion tracking by creating a goal and then adding the Google Analytics tracking code to your confirmation page.

If you’re not using Google Analytics, you can still track conversions by adding a conversion tracking pixel to your confirmation page. A conversion tracking pixel is a piece of code that allows you to track when a user completes a desired action, such as making a purchase or signing up for a newsletter.

To add a conversion tracking pixel to your confirmation page, simply copy and paste the code into the HTML of the page. Once the code is added, you’ll be able to see conversion data in your Google AdWords account.

Why Hire a Management Service for Google Ads?

There are many benefits to hiring a management service for Google Ads.

First, it can save you a lot of time and energy.

Second, it can help you optimize your campaigns for better results.

Third, it can give you peace of mind knowing that your campaigns are being managed by professionals.

If you’re looking for consulting services for Google ads, then hire a Google Ads coach or consultant such as Claire Jarrett.

Sponsored