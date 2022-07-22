By Matthew Roscoe • 22 July 2022 • 14:05
WATCH: Costa del Sol musician Paul Maxwel entertains passengers at Naples Airport. Image: Paul Maxwel/Facebook
Marbella’s Paul Maxwel – dubbed the Piano Man – entertained passengers waiting for planes at Naples International Airport ahead of his performance in Mijas later this month.
The owner of Show4u Entertainment will be gracing the stage at Mijas Pueblo Auditorium in Andalucia’s Mijas.
The video, which was shared on Facebook, garnered hundreds of comments after being viewed over 2.2k times by loyal supporters of the Elton John tribute act.
“That was fun. At Naples airport never done that before great crowd haha” he wrote alongside the video.
“So funny. Nice finale to Italy. Bit Rough after last nights concert jaja. Muchos thankyous and gracie mille. Next stop Marbella.”
“What a treat for the people so lucky,” one person wrote.
Another said: “People just recognise talent “
While another person wrote: “Fantastic, missed you in Joys twice this year, not the same.”
“Fantastic! Wish I’d been there to see it,” wrote another person.
And another person on Facebook said: “Fabulous and I would have passed my hat around for you “
One user even hoped that Mr Maxwel would come to Belgium’s capital.
“If you, ever comes to Brussels, you can do it over again!! There’s also a piano available!!” they wrote.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
