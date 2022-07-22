Registration at Nerja’s indoor swimming pool opens for winter season

By Tamsin Brown • 22 July 2022 • 10:11

Registration at Nerja's indoor swimming pool has opened for the winter season. Credit: Nerja Town Hall

Registration for the winter season at Nerja’s indoor swimming pool is now open.

As of Monday, July 18, the registration period for the 2022/23 winter season at the indoor swimming pool of the Sports Complex in Nerja is open to all those who were not already signed up last season and would like to participate in any of the courses and activities offered by the pool.

“The Nerja Town Hall is offering the places that are still free to the public, now that it has counted the users who were registered last season who have kept their places, as well as those who are currently on the waiting list,” said the councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas.

He went on to say that next season, the pool will be offering users a wide range of aquatic activities including courses for babies, pregnant women, children and the elderly.

Registration can be made at the reception of the indoor swimming pool of the Sports Complex from Monday to Friday (9am to 1pm and 7pm to 11pm). For more information, call 951322085.

