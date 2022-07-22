By Joshua Manning • 22 July 2022 • 18:45

UPDATE MISSING PERSON FOUND: British man with dementia in Spain's Benidorm area

Richard Morris, who went missing in Spain’s Benidorm on Wednesday, July 20 has been found, as reported on Friday July 22.

Update 6.45.PM (July 22) The Alicante Regional Fire Brigade took to Twitter to share the news stating:

“This midday we have rescued in the vicinity of Aqualandia Benidorm an elderly male reported missing. ”

“Once located by the 🚁 and rescue group he was transferred to the Benidorm Park to be treated by medical staff. 🚁🚓🚑”

Este mediodía hemos rescatado en las inmediaciones de Aqualandia Benidorm a un varón de edad avanzada dado por desaparecido. Una vez localizado por el 🚁 y grupo de rescate fue transferido al Parque de Benidorm para ser atendido por sanitarios. 🚁🚓🚑#bomberos #cpba #enaccion pic.twitter.com/jl4Wugs1kU — Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) July 22, 2022

Credit: Twitter @BomberosDipuALC

His son Jake Morris posted a Facebook message that read:

“Thank you so much to the emergency services and to everyone on FB for so much help and support.”



Original 2.54.pm (July 21) Richard Morris reportedly went missing on Wednesday, July 20, outside Benidorm’s Aqualandia park.

His son Jake Morris shared the information on Facebook, urgently asking for people to help find his father:

“Please can you help – *missing person*”

“I have lost my Dad (Richard) in Benidorm, last seen yesterday outside the Aquapark at 1.30pm. He has dementia and can get very confused.”

“See image from the Aquapark to see what he was wearing. If you have any sightings of him, please let me know. Thank you”

Richard Morris has now been missing for over 24 hours. Euro Weekly News has spoken with his son Jake, who says he would greatly appreciate any efforts to help find his father.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram