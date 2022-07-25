Light aircraft in emergency landing at Velez-Malaga aerodrome in Axarquia

By Chris King • 25 July 2022 • 19:04

Image of aircraft at Axarquia Aerodrome. Credit: Twitter - One Air

A light aircraft was involved in an emergency landing at Velez-Malaga aerodrome in Axarquia after its front wheel stopped working.

As reported by the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters in Malaga, a light aircraft made an emergency landing at the Velez-Malaga aerodrome last Saturday, July 23. The plane belonged to the One Air flight school and somehow lost the front wheel as the pilot was coming in to land.

After making an emergency call to alert the aerodrome of his situation, personnel from the Consortium of Firefighters in Malaga were deployed to the runway as a precaution. Patrols from the National Police and the Civil protection were also on alert, along with an ambulance from Andalucia’s 061 health emergencies service.

In order to prepare for the emergency landing at the facility located in the El Trapiche area of the Axarqui region of Malaga province, the emergency teams spread a large layer of foam on the runway. This was to lessen any friction that might occur during the manoeuvre. Fortunately, the pilot landed his aircraft without any consequences and left the plane unharmed, as reported by malagahoy.es.

