Benefits, challenges, and best practices of moving to the Cloud

By EWN • 26 July 2022 • 17:47

Following the IT industry, you’ll know that cloud computing has recently exploded in popularity and this is not going away. Every business is gradually transiting to the cloud. If you haven’t made the transition yet, perhaps it’s time to ponder on this. After all, there are numerous benefits of migrating to the cloud. We will discuss both the benefits and the challenges in this article.

What is Cloud computing?

Cloud computing, in a nutshell, is the practice of using IT resources remotely via the internet without owning the infrastructure. So instead of purchasing, operating, and maintaining physical data centres for your organisation, you may use a cloud provider like Azure, AWS, or GCP to access technical services such as storage, computing, security, networking, and database.

What is Cloud migration?

Cloud migration refers to transferring your applications and digital processes to the cloud from your on-premises data centres.

Key business benefits of moving to the Cloud

Increased Scalability

There are strong instances in which you have previously faced a capacity issue with your on-premise infrastructure due to any marketing campaign, festival sale, or any other reason. Your servers are not always ready to handle this increased amount of traffic. This may cause a bad user experience.

The capacity issue is not the case with cloud computing. Cloud providers use a pay-as-you-go strategy to give organizations on-demand capacity. This implies that any traffic surge won’t destabilise your business.

Reduced Cost

Companies may save a lot of money by shifting to the cloud. Unlike on-premise infrastructure, there are no up-front costs with the cloud.

In the on-premises data centre, you need to buy servers and maintain them. Several costs are associated with this, not to mention the additional expenditures on energy and monitoring.

Moving to the cloud, customers can pay as they go, removing the need for significant up-front investments. In addition, you do not need to hire someone to maintain these cloud servers; cloud providers take care of everything.

Robust Security

Improved security is one of the numerous advantages of migrating to the cloud. Cloud companies guarantee that the tightest security procedures are followed by their clients.

Any data stored in the cloud is encrypted; only the individuals you wish to see will be able to access it. In addition, cloud hosting companies regularly check and upgrade their security measures, ensuring that your data is as safe as possible – without requiring your IT personnel to hustle hard.

Disaster Recovery

Cloud technology allows businesses to back up their data securely. Your data is safely stored in cutting-edge data centers maintained by some of the world’s most outstanding organisations like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. These companies have teams of people working to protect your datas

Consequently, even if your software becomes damaged, you are the victim of a cyber assault, or your systems are destroyed due to a natural catastrophe, a cloud-based backup will considerably aid disaster recovery.

Challenges in the Migration Process

Downtime

One of the most significant concerns when migrating vast volumes of data to the cloud is network interruptions. Interruptions might result in irreversible data loss if your data is not appropriately backed up. Also, it may create problems for your customers and clients.

You may create a backup IT environment to operate programs until the migration is complete but temporary servers are frequently unable to manage high user traffic. That is why conducting cloud migration during low-demand hours is optimal.

Choosing Cloud Provider

Cloud providers offer various services, but not every service is compatible with your company’s needs. So finding a cloud service provider that fits your business needs is another challenging part of cloud migration.

One solution would be to consult with a cloud migration organisation or service provider and allow them to examine your current system. It will assist you in determining whether the cloud provider is appropriate for your systems or not.

Similarly, you should choose a company that can design a cloud architecture tailored to your specific requirements, using service models and deployments that are right for your business.

Security

Every company has sensitive data that must be evaluated to understand the requirement for safe cloud migration techniques. However, most risk assessment programs lack a framework for developing a dependable management strategy.

To some extent, data breaches and data loss may be avoided during cloud migration. However, you will require a centralized security strategy for it.

Not Having a Migration Strategy

A cloud migration strategy is a road map for moving your data and applications to the cloud. Most organizations have the issue of determining the best approach for their company’s needs. If the approach is flawed, the ROI and uptime will be reduced.

The best method to choose an appropriate strategy is to study your business requirements, evaluate various use cases, and develop a cloud migration plan.

Migration Strategy Checklist and Best Practices

Define the Level of Cloud Integration

When you migrate to the cloud, there are mainly two cloud integrations – deep and shallow cloud integration.

Shallow cloud integration means moving your on-premises application to the cloud with no or minor server modification. You don’t make use of cloud-specific services. In deep cloud integration, you change the system throughout the migration process to utilize important cloud features like serverless computing, auto-scaling, load balancing, and so on.

Cloud Provider

Multiple cloud providers are available, from AWS to Azure, GCP, and Oracle. But first, you must find the one that fits your needs.

For instance, do you want your application to operate on different cloud providers, or do you want to choose one cloud provider?

If you select a single cloud provider, your team will only need to learn about one cloud provider, and your application will be able to utilize all the services. The drawback of this strategy is vendor lock-in. If you plan to change the cloud provider, it will be as complex as planning the first-time migration. But you could also opt for a hybrid or a multi-cloud infrastructure.

Cloud Migration Partner

You’ll need an expert cloud migration partner at each stage, from selecting a cloud provider to planning the complete cloud migration strategy.

A cloud migration partner can help you with various risk and data analyses. In addition, it can fill in the gaps when your personnel have trouble meeting the standards for a proper cloud migration. Because a consultancy offers a pool of expertise, you no longer need to search for the best individuals for your relocation, saving you time and valuable resources.

Backup your Data and inform your customers in advance

Although migrating to the cloud is a common practice and there is no data loss, it is always recommended to back up all the organisational data. Also, a good practice is also to inform your clients and customers about the limited server capacity before migration.

Conclusion

Moving to the cloud from your conventional on-premises data centers is unquestionably intelligent as it has several advantages, including improved cost-effectiveness, scalability, dependability, and security.

Sponsored