Ulrike von Mirbach revealed as new Head of the MINI Brand for Europe

By Chris King • 26 July 2022 • 0:58

Image of Ulrike von Mirbach. Credit: BMW Group

The BMW Group has announced that its new Head of the MINI Brand for Europe is Ulrike von Mirbach.

As announced by the BMW Group on Monday, July 25, Ulrike von Mirbach has taken over as Head of the MINI brand for Europe on 1 July 2022. Previously, she was responsible for the BMW & MINI retail business as part of the “new sales model Europe” project as well as for the overall development of the new sales structures for MINI.

In addition to her new role as Head of Brand MINI for Europe, she will also continue working in this role. Her predecessor Pierre Jalady has taken over the responsibility for the MINI brand in the Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and the Africa region.

Ulrike von Mirbach has been working for the BMW Group for around 17 years. At the beginning of her career, she was responsible, among other things, for the marketing strategy of the BMW brand in the German market.

From October 2015 until the end of 2020, she headed the marketing division of the MINI brand in Germany. On 1 January 2021, she took over the management of the MINI brand in Germany and moved to the European level just one year later.

Ulrike von Mirbach has played a key role in developing the MINI brand in Germany and has successfully driven forward the electrification of the brand. For her, the concerns of the dealer network are of central importance.

A good level of cooperation between dealerships and manufacturers, as well as strategic brand management and digitalising the brand, were decisive success factors in advancing the brand in the German market.

Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI brand said: “I am convinced that Ulrike von Mirbach will successfully lead the MINI brand into the electric future on a European level thanks to her high level of brand and sales expertise. She will set the right strategic framework to ensure successful sales for the brand within the new sales model”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.