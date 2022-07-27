Explainer update: Do you need an international driver’s licence when in Spain? Close
BREAKING NEWS: Labour sack shadow transport minister as train driver’s call strike

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 July 2022 • 18:50

Labour sacked their shadow transport minister after he joined the picket line and gave interviews to the media, against the wishes of the party leader.

Sir Keir Starmer today sacked Shadow Transport Minister Sam Tarry after he joined an RMT picket line,  where he proceeded to speak to the media and to give interviews. Tarry had been instructed by Starmer to stay away from the stroke and to refrain from providing interviews to the media. 

A Labour Party spokesperson told Sky News the sacking “isn’t about appearing on a picket line. 

“Members of the frontbench sign up to collective responsibility. That includes media appearances being approved and speaking to agreed frontbench positions. 

“As a government in waiting, any breach of collective responsibility is taken extremely seriously and for these reasons, Sam Tarry has been removed from the frontbench.”

Tarry said that he was not concerned about the sacking as: “This isn’t about me and what happens to me.”

Train drivers to strike

The ASLEF union has called a train driver strike at nine different rail companies on August 13, in a dispute over pay.

Commuters will once again suffer the consequences of the strike as it will those called for this Saturday.

In a repeat of earlier statements, ASLEF said that train companies had failed to keep pace with the rising living costs resulting in a real depreciation in salaries and wages.

Ahead of the announcement, Labour had called on the government to do more to put an end to the industrial action, criticising the current Transport Secretary Grant Shapps for having taken no part in the negotiations. 

Shapps has, however, repeatedly said that it is up to the companies and the unions involved to reach a settlement.

The news will be of little consolation for commuters as the Labour sack their shadow transport minister and train drivers call a strike.

