Sir Keir Starmer today sacked Shadow Transport Minister Sam Tarry after he joined an RMT picket line, where he proceeded to speak to the media and to give interviews. Tarry had been instructed by Starmer to stay away from the stroke and to refrain from providing interviews to the media.

A Labour Party spokesperson told Sky News the sacking “isn’t about appearing on a picket line.

“Members of the frontbench sign up to collective responsibility. That includes media appearances being approved and speaking to agreed frontbench positions.

“As a government in waiting, any breach of collective responsibility is taken extremely seriously and for these reasons, Sam Tarry has been removed from the frontbench.”

Tarry said that he was not concerned about the sacking as: “This isn’t about me and what happens to me.”