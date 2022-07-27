By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 11:51

England's Lionesses smash Sweden in 4-0 semis heading straight to final Credit: Twitter @England

England’s Women’s national football team “The Lionesses” smashed Sweden in the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 league, earning themselves a place in the final on Sunday.

England’s Women’s football team beat Sweden 4-0 on Tuesday, July 26, with fans going crazy for an incredible goal by Alessia Russo.

The third goal of the match, by the female England forward in the 68 minute, was an incredible back heel that saw former footballing legend Ian Wright nickname the player “Lessi” in honour of Argentinian star Lionel Messi.

Russo back heeled the ball though the legs of Sweden’s goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl after just having had a goal saved by the keeper.

Despite an initial slow start, the other three goals were scored by Beth Mead at minute 34, Lucy Bronze at minute 48 and Fran Kirby at minute 76.

After being defeated in the semifinals at the 2019 World Cup, Euro 2017, England Women’s team is now set to play in the final against either Germany or France at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

Germany and France are set to play against each other on Wednesday, July 27 at 9.pm, with Germany currently established as the favourite to win, with France considered to be the underdog.

The news follows reports of Women’s football coming of age with the EURO 2022 tournament proving a sell-out as gate numbers swell, TV coverage and advertising revenues jump.

