By Euro Weekly News Media • 28 July 2022 • 7:58
Authentic Indian, Dutch, English and Mediterranean food at Dutchie, Mallorca. Image - Dutchie
Choose from classic curries, English breakfasts, pizzas with different toppings, peppered chicken, kebabs with fresh salad and even a very popular paella! And if any of your group are vegan or vegetarian, you will be sure to find a wide variety of dishes to cater for them.
As well as serving up tasty food, Dutchie also has mouth-watering cocktails for you to enjoy in the evenings, in a pleasant and relaxed atmosphere under the Mediterranean sunset.
Sunny also owns two other very popular restaurants, Italian Fusion in Santa Ponsa and Maxim’s Steak House and Pizzeria located in Magaluf.
Sunny and his family are well-known in Santa Ponsa for their friendliness, impeccable service, great standards of food and amazing customer service. Not only this, he also speaks English, Dutch and Spanish, serving customers who are visiting the beautiful island of Mallorca from all over the world.
If you are looking for great food, unrivalled service and a friendly welcome, Sunny’s restaurants are the place to go!
Dutchie Restaurant: Carrer de Ramon de Montcada, 25, 07180 Santa Ponsa, Illes Balears
Opening hours: 7am until 1am daily
Italian Fusion: Calle Ramon de Montcada, 34 Bajos, 07183 Santa Ponsa, Illes Balears
Maxim’s Steak House and Pizzeria: Av. Magaluf, 10, 07181 Magaluf
