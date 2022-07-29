By Joshua Manning • 29 July 2022 • 11:13

Ocean Posse LLC launches new Atlantic Posse yachting rally in Europe Credit: Nikiforov Alexander/Shutterstock.com

Yachting travel experience company Ocean Posse LLC is thrilled to announce the launch of the Atlantic Posse, which will bring a new type of sailing rally to Europe.

The innovative Atlantic Posse yachting experience is unique because it doesn’t have a set start date or end date and is modelled after the highly successful Panama Posse, one of the largest rallies in the world.

Anticipating 50-75 yachts, the rally will cover 5,400 nautical miles. It begins in Cartagena, Spain, the historic epicenter of the Spanish Fleet, with an additional kickoff location in Lisbon, Portugal.

The route will stop over in Gibraltar via Morocco, Madeira and the Canary Islands to Western Africa’s Archipelago Cape Verde before crossing the Atlantic to Martinique, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saba, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The Atlantic Posse will provide sailors with charting, tracking and marina discounts.

The westward route will follow trade winds from the Iberian Peninsula along the coast of West Africa across the Atlantic.

The eastward route will take advantage of the Gulf Stream and high-pressure systems for yachts traveling from the Caribbean via Bermuda, the Azores to Lisbon. Yachts will go at their own pace, sailing safely while having fun.

Captain Dietmar Petutschnig and Skipper Jacques Felt stated:

“Join the unlimited adventure and friendship we experience sailing with other passionate yacht lovers. We look forward to the support from marinas, service providers, and maritime and in-country tourism organisations to join our rally fleet with discounts and up-to-date news and information.”

“Explorers are the influencers of influencers. Come and join the yachting adventure and be part of the posse.”

Joining the Atlantic posse yachting experience provides multiple benefits to participants, such as a massively reduced registration fee, collective bargaining, free fleet and vessel tracking, 24/7 chat communications, weekly weather and logistics group calls, OPEN CPN Satellite Charts, West Marine Pro discounts of up to 25 per cent, a Predict Wind Pro discount of 20 per cent, and significant discounts from participating marinas.

