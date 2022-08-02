By Guest Writer • 02 August 2022 • 15:29

Learning can be fun Credit: BIOPARC Fuengirola

BIOPARC Fuengirola is launching a programme of environmental education activities on the beaches of Fuengirola each Sunday during August.

From 11am to 2pm children can enjoy free activities in which they will have fun while learning about endangered species, their life habits, the importance of each of them in nature or their conservation.

These activities have been carried out for more than 12 years by the Education team and will take place in the Bioparc Fuengirola Tent that those interested can find at different points on the beaches of Fuengirola.

The activities require prior registration via Bioparc Fuengirola and in addition, all the children who attend these workshops will be given an invitation so that they can visit the park whenever they wish.

The locations will be August 7, next to the Alarcón beach bar, August 14, next to the Videras beach bar, August 21 next to the Martín Playa beach bar and August 28, next to the Kamana beach bar.

Suitable for those aged between six and 12, there are six different activities each lasting around 25 minutes with each group numbering 12 children.

Thank you for reading ‘Bioparc Fuengirola is launching a programme of environmental education’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.