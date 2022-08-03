BREAKING: Dangerous explosion at Manuco nitrocellulose factory in Bergerac France

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 August 2022 • 18:26

AN explosion at the Manuco nitrocellulose factory on the Eurenco site in Bergerac, France has left multiple people injured, one is believed to be serious.

An explosion at a nitrocellulose factory in France’s Bergerac on Wednesday, August 3, led to a woman being airlifted to Bordeaux University Hospital and several others being treated for less serious injuries.

The Manuco nitrocellulose factory is “a world-class Energetic Nitrocellulose supplier for the defence, outdoors, law enforcement, pyrotechnics and civil explosives industries,” according to their website.

The company specialises in the manufacture of nitrocellulose, used in the composition of powders and explosives. It was founded in 2013 and was acquired by Eurenco in 2021. Manuco employs around 80 people.

Nitrocellulose is a highly flammable compound formed by nitrating cellulose through exposure to a mixture of nitric acid and sulfuric acid.

A tweet from French police at the scene said that all those injured as a result of the explosion and subsequent fire were evacuated to the various hospitals in the region.

#Sécurité| 🔴 Explosions Bergerac

L'ensemble des blessés ont été évacués dans les différents hôpitaux de la région.@ARS_NAquit — Préfet de la Dordogne 🇫🇷 (@Prefet24) August 3, 2022

According to the Bergerac prosecutor’s office, an investigation has been opened into the workplace incident.

Firefighters at the scene reported that the rear of the building was completely blown apart after the explosion occurred during the handling of nitrocellulose.

61 firefighters with 32 machines are dispatched to the scene, as well as 20 police officers and two SAMU helicopters, according to a police.

Several French news outlets confirmed that following the blast some nitrocellulose particles spread to nearby locations and 35 people visited Bergerac hospital as a result.

