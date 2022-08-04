Balearic Islands town councils take measures to deal with the drought

By Tamsin Brown • 04 August 2022 • 9:56

Balearic Islands town councils are taking measures to deal with the drought.

Town councils throughout the Balearic Islands are taking different measures to save water and deal with the effects of the drought.

The Balearic Islands are currently experiencing a drought and the situation is concerning, as the Directorate-General for Water Resources stated in a recent meeting with managers and technicians from different municipalities. The increased demand for drinking water during the summer, the lack of rainfall and the high temperatures have all put more pressure on this invaluable resource over the past few months.

In Arta, for example, the hydrological drought index has been in the pre-alert phase since last summer. If this situation continues, it could soon directly affect the population and their activities.

The Arta Town Council, which unanimously approved the Sustainable Water Management Plan on July 25, will intensify its efforts to reduce water consumption. It will repair any leaks in the municipal water network, monitor the status of the wells more frequently and adopt greater control of water consumption in municipal buildings. It will also check water meters to detect those that are being used illegally and has launched a public information campaign to raise awareness about the current situation.

