By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 9:00

Lynn McCabe weighs in on Love Island 2022. Credit: YouTube screenshot

Monday saw the final of this year’s Love Island series. For some a waste of 50 hours watching youngsters flounce around a pool instead of studying or bettering themselves !!! It’s one of those programmes you either love it or hate it. I enjoy it to be honest, and with my house full of teenagers it brought up many topics for discussion.

The winners, Ekin Sue and Davide, according to reports are set to make a lot of money from upcoming deals. Ekin Sue, a successful actress in Turkey, I think will handle the fame quite well.

Davide a successful business owner and entrepreneur, will also handle his new fame well, I believe. This year the finale changed. It did not give one of the winners the choice to share or steal the money. Instead the prize money of €50.000 was equally divided between them. Which I was pleased about as my instincts told me Ekin Sue may have been the first islander to steal the money.

Will their relationship last in the outside world? We will just have to wait and see. Davide for me was hilarious throughout the series, and I believe he was very true to himself. Ekin Sue, a vision of beauty with such amazing confidence, has also been one of the key members this series, providing lots of entertainment.

Some forums feel that she carried the show. But for me the real winner was Gemma. She is the daughter of Michael Owen. At 19 years of age she for me had tremendous character. The way she dealt with situations and other islanders sometimes left me in awe. I certainly felt she was true to herself, and I think she has a wonderful career ahead of her.

As for her relationship with Luca? Well aside from the fact I think he is more in love with the fact that her father is Michael Owen, no, I don’t hold a lot of hope for them on the outside as a couple. Individually they will be ok. But who knows? We will just have to wait and see.