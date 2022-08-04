Malaga Feria 2022 and upcoming events at El Oceano

By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 10:14

Malaga Feria. Source: wikimedia

This year Malaga feria will start on Saturday 13th August and finish on Saturday 20th August. The Feria is one of the biggest events on the calendar for Malaga. This year they are expecting approx. 1 million people to visit, and preparations are underway.

The feria captures everything Spanish and is a wonderful opportunity to come and enjoy Spanish culture. The feria is made up of 2 fairs. 1 during the day in the centre of Malaga, 12.00 – 18.00 and the evening fair which is held in Cortijo de Torres (Teatinos Arlo) from 18.00.

The feria will begin following a big firework display on Friday 12th at midnight, lasting for around 20 mins. It is expected that fireworks will be visible from quite some distance on that evening.

The day fair takes place from 12.00 daily in the vicinity of Calle Larios and Plaza de la Flores, where a stage has been set up for concerts between 4 – 6pm. The streets will be decorated and many will wear their traditional flamenco outfits. Parking will be difficult during this week, so I would advise using public transport.

The evening part is an opportunity to spend time with friends enjoying Spanish food and drinks. Spanish cuisine will be available including traditional potato tortillas, montaditos de pringa, chorizo, cured hams and paella. These are just a taste of what will be on offer. It is also an opportunity to sample Malaga Sweet Wine. The food and drink tents will be situated in the Parque de Constitution.

Entertainment and Flamenco shows along with the fun fair for all the family make it a fun-filled event for everyone.

