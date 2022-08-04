Micolchon: Rest Experts on the Costa del Sol

By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 9:33

MICOLCHON: Experts in rest equipment

We spend a third of our lives sleeping – surprising, isn’t it? It just goes to show how important rest is to our daily lives and our overall health. If you have slept well, you wake up feeling and looking better, with more energy and better brain function. This is something that Micolchon’s sleep specialists, their Mattressologists® (Mattressologists) know perfectly, offering you the best advice and knowledge about the perfect sleeping equipment for your body and your ailments.

Founded 45 years ago, Micolchon is the only specialist sleep chain to offer the widest range of products and manufacturers on the market, providing mattresses, pillows, beds and headboards from leading European brands such as Tempur, Nessen, Hukla, Sealy, Flex, Relax and Stressless.

Micolchon’s friendly and attentive team receives continuous training from physiotherapists and has revolutionised the rest sector, becoming a benchmark in its field with thousands of happy – and well-rested – customers all over the peninsula. From manual and articulated beds, beautiful upholstered beds and fixed bases to canapé beds, folding beds, kangaroo beds, children’s beds and even packs that include base, mattress and pillows – Micolchon has the perfect equipment to offer you the most comfortable sleep.

Micolchon’s services are unique and practical, including free transport, assembly and removal of used mattresses, up to 25 years warranty on mattresses and 101 trial nights at their exclusive Nessen signature, plus many other guarantees to give you peace of mind that you have purchased the right product for you.

But it doesn’t stop there. Following repeated customer requests, Micolchon branched out into sofas and furnishings using the best raw materials, the latest technology and the most competitive prices on the market – and Nessen Interiors was born. The Nessen Interiors team understands that our living space is one of the most important spaces in the home, the place where we relax, spend time with family, host get-togethers with friends and unwind after a long day.

That’s why Nessen Interiors offers a wide range of seating, from comfortable Nessen Relax armchairs and office chairs that will support your posture while you work, to matching footrests and even beautiful nursing chairs for new parents. With the best and most prestigious brands on the market, such as Bentley, Keyton, Stressless, Nessen Relax, Tempur and Himolla all under one roof, you are guaranteed to find the seat of your dreams at the perfect price.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 13:30 and 17:30 to 21:00, Saturday from 10:00 to 13:30 and 17:30 to 21:00.

Nessen: Polígono El Viso, Málaga

Warehouse: Avenida de Los Vegas 62-64, Málaga

Call the rest telephone: 951 555 155

WhatsApp: 687 750 654

Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Website: Nessen / Micolchon

Sponsored