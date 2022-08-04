By Mike Senker • 04 August 2022 • 9:10

Mike Senker: Views of a grumpy old man - What a load of cobblers. Credit: Pixabay

I use a bit of social media but don’t use TikTok. For me, it’s always been one for the youngsters. I can’t dance, sing or do backward somersaults or forward ones come to that. TikTok have strict rules too, or so I thought.

For instance, you can’t use the word dead or cigarettes. Hole is not allowed. What you can do is tell people to pretend to be disabled to use wheelchairs at airports to jump the long lines. As I said, this app is mostly used by youngsters and I looked at a few posts and they show these selfish little shits laughing and joking whilst stopping a genuine disabled person the help they need to get through an airport, I have messaged TikTok about it and had no reply. They’re probably too busy checking there are no nipples on their site or the word thick.

Their rules supposedly specifically cover minority groups so they should do something. The airports can also help by making sure assistance is booked at least 48 before or you have a doctor’s note that you need assistance or you show your blue badge like you do when parking. Of course, there must be discretion but a bunch of laughing kids videoing their mates for TikTok is just wrong.

Privacy is a big thing these days. Every page you look at online gives you reams of rules and regulations you have to accept before they let you in. Putting someone’s name and address on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter will probably get you banned. But I remember a time when you could walk down any street and there would be a red telephone box where you could look up anyone’s name, address and ‘phone number. In fact, you didn’t even have to leave your home – just open the cupboard under the stairs and the stack of directories would be there. I was, of course, ex-directory.

What about private photos? You used to take your roll of film to Boots or one of my video shops that developed films and pick them up the next day. I can tell you there were some that definitely wouldn’t have got on TikTok. But was it better or worse times?

Interesting that a lot of news channels did not show the Lionesses four goals against Sweden because the copyright owners, BBC I think, wanted to charge them too much. What a lot of cobblers!

Email: [email protected]