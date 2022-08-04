Shock as Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45

By Matthew Roscoe • 04 August 2022 • 18:40

Image: @Dbacks/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Thursday, August 4, after news that the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, Nicole, had passed away due to complications with glioblastoma cancer.

“The Dbacks mourn the passing of our beloved Nicole Hazen. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, their four sons, and extended family,” a tweet from the Arizona Diamondbacks read.

In the tweet, the Hazen family wrote: “Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion.

“She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness. From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months.

“We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community. Glioblastoma slowly took her capacity to speak, walk, talk and lead but never took her capacity to love her children, family and friends.

“We are lost without her but will carry the torch of her unyielding empathy for everyone forward, from this day onward.”

The Diamondbacks said: “Nicole was a beloved member of the D-backs’ family, and we are saddened by her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, Charlie, John, Teddy, Sam and their entire extended family. Nicole will be remembered for her vibrance, kindness, and beautiful smile that could light up a room.

“Her fighting spirit was evident in every step of her courageous journey and in her efforts to make an impact on research and treatment, while providing future hope to those who receive a similar diagnosis. She will forever be remembered and honoured.”

Philadelphia Phillies wrote: “Sending our thoughts and prayers to the Hazen and Diamondbacks families during this difficult time.

Arizona Cardinals said: “Sending prayers for strength to Nicole, Mike and the Hazen family. The entire Valley is behind you.”

Jeff Passan said: “Nicole Hazen was a bright light in the world. She made everyone around her better — and no one more than Mike and their boys.”

“The Diamondbacks just announced the passing of Nicole Hazen, wife of their general manager Mike Hazen, to glioblastoma. She was just 45 years old. She leaves behind her husband and four young sons. This is devastating,” wrote Molly Knight.

One person said: “RIP Nicole Hazen the wife of Arizona #Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen died Thursday due to complications related to her fight with glioblastoma she was just 45 glioblastoma is an especially cruel cancer — with most victims in their 40s or 50s — like my dad.”

According to local media reports, Nicole Hazen was diagnosed with Glioblastoma – an aggressive form of brain cancer – in July of 2020.

“In August of 2020, doctors removed as much of the tumour as they could. She then underwent a six-week cycle of chemotherapy and radiation,” azcentral.com reported.

