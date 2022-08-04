By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 10:15

Voss Homes villa of the week: Villa Perfecta in La Alfoquia. Image - Voss Homes

NEW & EXCLUSIVE TO VOSS HOMES ‐ An immaculately maintained and presented, modern and homely, three bed, two bath, villa for sale in La Alfoquia with H&C air con throughout, 7m x 4m swimming pool, sun roof and a private easy maintained garden of 413m2. Walking distance to the municipal pool, shops, restaurants, banks, bowling green, walking football pitch, doctors and vets etc in the village of La Alfoquia.

Zurgena village is a four-minute drive away. Arboleas village is approx seven minutes drive away, 12 minutes drive to the market town of Huercal‐Overa and 25 to 30 minutes drive to the beaches at Vera, Garrucha and Mojacar. Villa Perfecta is in ‘as new’ condition with its modern, ‘clean lines’, large windows and white doors and wardrobe doors giving this villa a light, spacious, contemporary and homely feel.

The whole garden has been tastefully landscaped and tiled/gravelled for low maintenance. To the front right side of the villa is a tiled driveway for two or three cars. To the front is a garden with a variety of Mediterranean plants and trees and to the left is the main garden/entertaining area with the 7m x 4m swimming pool including the Roman end steps with tiled surround with plenty of room for sunbathing etc, plus there is a pergola for the shade and a built-in BBQ. To the rear of the villa is further garden and two small garden sheds.

External stairs lead up to the sunroof with all-around views over the neighbouring rooftops and countryside. The villa comprises a conservatory/second living room which wraps around the side and front of the villa and looks out to the gardens and pool. The front door then leads into the good spacious, light and airy living room/dining room with a ceiling fan and glazed double doors leading back out to the conservatory.

Opposite the dining area is the large modern style fitted kitchen with plenty of cupboards and worktop space. A corridor leads down to the three double bedrooms. The larger than average master bedroom with twin built-in wardrobes, a ceiling fan and a separate ensuite shower room. There are two more guest double bedrooms both with built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans. Next is the family bathroom.

Voss Homes is a British family‐run business with an office in La Alfoquia and the market town of Huercal‐Overa. We are the main selling agent for the Huercal‐Overa, Zurgena, La Alfoquia and Taberno area. We look forward to helping you find your ideal property in Spain.

Ref. VH2048

€184,950

For more information or to arrange a viewing of VH2048 please contact Voss Homes on 0034 950 616 827 or email us at [email protected]

Sponsored