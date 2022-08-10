By Matthew Roscoe • 10 August 2022 • 22:53

Heartbreak as young Edmonton Oilers fan Ben Stelter dies aged 5. Image: Mike Stelter/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Wednesday, August 10, following the heartbreaking news that five-year-old Ben Stelter has died.

Ben Stelter’s dad Mike shared the sad news via a tweet, writing: “The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night.”

“Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds.”

He added: “You truly changed the world and did so much good in your short time here. Mom and I are so proud of you. You had a bigger heart than anyone we’ve ever met. Our hearts are left with a Ben sized hole in them and life will never be the same without you. We are absolutely crushed.”

You truly changed the world and did so much good in your short time here. Mom and I are so proud of you. You had a bigger heart than anyone we’ve ever met. Our hearts are left with a Ben sized hole in them and life will never be the same without you. We are absolutely crushed. — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022

Hundreds of tributes flooded social media following the news.

Ryan Dittrick wrote: “My deepest condolences to you and your family, Mike. Ben was a special young man and is a hero to so many. Thank you for sharing his story and giving the hockey world a chance to rally around and give him the experience of a lifetime. The smile on his face said it all.”

My deepest condolences to you and your family, Mike. Ben was a special young man and is a hero to so many. Thank you for sharing his story and giving the hockey world a chance to rally around and give him the experience of a lifetime. The smile on his face said it all. — Ryan Dittrick (@ryandittrick) August 10, 2022

“Mike, I am so heartbroken for you and your family. Ben captivated the hearts of not only Edmonton but the Oilers, the NHL and the world. Losing a child is devastating no matter their age or health. I grieve with you. May he fly with angels and Rest in eternal peace 💔🙏🏻” one person wrote.

Mike, I am so heartbroken for you and your family. Ben captivated the hearts of not only Edmonton but the Oilers, the NHL and the world. Losing a child is devastating no matter their age or health. I grieve with you. May he fly with angels and Rest in eternal peace 💔🙏🏻 — Bruce Lee(ter) (@GrossvatterB) August 10, 2022

Another said: “Truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace little man. What a fighter ❤️”

Truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace little man. What a fighter ❤️ https://t.co/nmYXthH99Z — Ryley (@RyleyKabyn) August 10, 2022

Bakersfield Condors wrote: “Condolences from Condorstown to your entire family.”

Condolences from Condorstown to your entire family. — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) August 10, 2022

Another wrote: “The coolest card I have. Thanks for sharing Ben with us and letting the world meet Ben.”

The coolest card I have. Thanks for sharing Ben with us and letting the world meet Ben. pic.twitter.com/Ea2sXszL0f — Heatbag (@Heatbag94) August 10, 2022

“Crushed to say the least 😞😢 Glad I could be a small part in Ben’s life and give him some smiles ❤️ Rest In Peace little buddy and let’s play some mini-sticks and Lego’s when I see you again 🙏🏻 Love you all ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻” another person on Twitter wrote.

Crushed to say the least 😞😢 Glad I could be a small part in Ben’s life and give him some smiles ❤️ Rest In Peace little buddy and let’s play some mini-sticks and Lego’s when I see you again 🙏🏻 Love you all ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Zcl9kJ37sd — Derek Stokke (@SpoonMan34) August 10, 2022

Lowetide wrote: “Your son brought so much joy while showing great courage. What a brave soul. We’re all better for having known him, thank you for sharing him with us. I hope you and your family find peace in the coming days. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Your son brought so much joy while showing great courage. What a brave soul. We're all better for having known him, thank you for sharing him with us. I hope you and your family find peace in the coming days. I'm so sorry for your loss. — Lowetide (@Lowetide) August 10, 2022

Another said: “I’m so sorry for your loss. Ben was and will always continue to be an inspiration. Always had a smile on his face in every video, was tremendous to see.”

I’m so sorry for your loss. Ben was and will always continue to be an inspiration. Always had a smile on his face in every video, was tremendous to see. — Stefen Rosner (@stefen_rosner) August 10, 2022

Over a year ago, Ben was diagnosed with a type of brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

According to local media reports, the youngster underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatment sessions to remove it.

However, the tumour returned just before Christmas and Ben was forced to go through more rounds of radiation.

Speaking NHL.com back in April, Mike Stelter said: “The Oilers have been so amazing to him.

“They’ve been a world-class organisation for how they treated him. We didn’t expect everything to blow up as it has, but they’ve helped make it happen with him along the whole way.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.