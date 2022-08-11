Life coach Rob Shallis: Which language do you speak?

By Euro Weekly News Media • 11 August 2022 • 10:13

Image - J.K2507/shutterstock

Living in a multicultural society exposes us to hear many languages, the majority of which we do not understand unless, of course, we have certain linguistic gifts.

Although most of us speak our native language and possibly one or two others, we all have another common language that many of us overlook and very seldom use; this is the language we use to speak to ourselves. Why is this useful? Well, what we tell ourselves is what we tend to believe whether it is true or not. Quite often we are habitually telling ourselves that we cannot do something or may never achieve a particular thing that deep down we´d love to achieve.

This language becomes so habitual that it becomes part of us and once that belief kicks in, it can be very difficult to break free from those shackles holding us back from who or what we want to be.

So, how do we change our language and the way we speak to ourselves? Quite simply, it’s a matter of starting the process all over again. Back to language school and start afresh.

The reason we tell ourselves that we cannot achieve something or reach a goal is because, at some point, somebody, or a negative experience has given us a reason to believe that. It is then reinforced each time a challenge or goal relating to what we are looking to achieve arises.

The key to remember is, if old habits can influence your life in a negative way, then new positive habits can do the very opposite. As an example, maybe you have been telling yourself for years that you’re not clever enough to have a particular role in your work place. That´s your old language speaking to you. Your new language could be “I used to believe I wasn’t clever enough but I now know better and think differently’’

So, start today, learn a new language and learn how to live your life in a new positive and empowering way.

