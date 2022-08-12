By Anna Ellis • 12 August 2022 • 16:49

Mallorca's Palma police arrest woman for refusing to pay bus fare. Image: Abinieks/Shutterstock.com

A 47-year-old woman has been arrested by the National Police in Palma, Mallorca, after being accused of allegedly committing robbery using violence.

The woman allegedly assaulted a passenger whom she demanded to pay her bus fare, Ultima Hora confirmed on Friday, August 12

The events took place on Wednesday, August 10 at around 01:00.PM hours, after a woman boarded a bus in the Pere Garau neighbourhood of Palma.

The bus driver told the woman that she should put on a mask but she told him that she didn’t have one.

The driver then asked the woman to pay her fare but she said she didn’t have any money.

At that point, the woman turned to a fellow female passenger, tried to remove her mask and demanded she paid her bus fare.

When this failed the woman approached another passenger and asked him for money. When he refused she allegedly assaulted him. She punched and kicked the innocent passenger and tried to remove his face mask.

Once the driver intervened the woman ran onto the street.

A patrol of Atencion al Ciudadano went to the scene and collected information from the injured parties and witnesses.

The officers conducted a sweep of the surrounding area and located the alleged perpetrator, who stated that she had had a problem on the bus and that no one had wanted to help her.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of robbery with violence.

