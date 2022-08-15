Melting glaciers uncovers two lost bodies and a 54-year-old tragedy

By Rocio Flores • 15 August 2022 • 16:29

The wreckage of a 1968 plane crash. Konkordiahuette/Zenger

The melting of glaciers in the Swiss Alps has uncovered within the past two months, two sets of human remains and the wreckage of a 1968 plane crash. All had been frozen beneath snow and ice for this length of time. As glaciers melt, artefacts and remains buried beneath ice are surfacing, unearthed in a continually warming planet.

According to The Guardian, police are still working on identifying the bodies recovered. French climbers found skeletal remains on 3 August on the Chessjen glacier in the southern canton of Valais, in Switzerland. In late July, another body was found on the Stockji glacier. Luc Lechanoine, one of the two hikers who discovered the body said the remains were “mummified” and the person was wearing “neon coloured 80s style clothing”.

The parts of the aircraft were found in the Aletsch glacier on 2 August, the largest in Western Europe, according to Zenger. According to records, the crash happened on June 30, 1968, and killed three Zurich residents including a teacher, a physician and his son. Their remains were retrieved.

Due to the continuing increase in temperatures and the retreat of the glaciers, it is expected that there will be more findings of this type in this area and in other parts of Europe. The bodies of victims keep getting revealed by climate change and anyone finding remains should refrain from handling them, it is advisable to mark the site and immediately notify local authorities.

