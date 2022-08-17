The fire in Vall d’Ebo in Alicante has burnt 11,500 hectares

By Rocio Flores • 17 August 2022 • 10:41

Firefighters in Vall d'Ebo in Alicante. Natxo Francés/EFE

The fire in Vall d’Ebo in Alicante has already burned 11,500 hectares, according to the estimate of the affected area carried out at two o’clock this morning, while during the night there have been no new evacuations or effects on homes.

According to the Agencia EFE the fire, which started on Saturday, is still active on all fronts, although due to the increase in humidity it is advancing more slowly and more favourable conditions are expected throughout the morning of Wednesday.

Previously the fire was exacerbated by strong winds at more than 50 kilometres per hour, the high temperatures and the very uneven terrain prevented the ground resources from stopping it from starting. As reported by the Provincial Fire Consortium, the deployment of ground and air resources in the area is maintained, with about 200 professionals from the firefighting services, as well as personnel from the UME, which was mobilised on Monday, although the number has varied throughout the day because several have moved to the fire in Les Useres, in Castellón.

The fire is currently being extinguished by 30 firefighters from the Diputación de Alicante, 13 units of forest firefighters and 4 reinforcement brigades from the Valencia fire brigade, and at dawn aerial resources 10 from the Generalitat, 5 from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and others from Murcia, Castilla La Mancha and the UME have been incorporated.

A meeting of the Integrated Operational Coordination Centre (CECOPI) is scheduled to analyse the forest fires affecting the Comunitat Valenciana at the Vall d’Ebo and Bejís in Castellón. The fire that broke out on Monday in Bejís is also still active.

