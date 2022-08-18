By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 10:28

Back to basics with Rentals Costa Blanca. Credit: Shutterstock

WITH Rentals Costa Blanca, it’s your time to relax and leave the worrying to someone else!

Rentals Costa Blanca will take you back to basics with their rental management and maintenance service, boasting a friendly and experienced team and a wealth of knowledge of the industry.

Covering the Costa Blanca, specifically Orihuela Costa and Vega Baja, Costa Blanca Rentals offer their clients a wide range of trusted services including property maintenance such as key holding, cleaning, painting and construction, as well as the management of your rental property and insurance services.

With over 15 years of experience in the property management business, you can be sure that everything will be taken care of down to the finest details with Costa Blanca Rentals, leaving you free of stress and worry. Should you need someone to care for your property or holiday home while you are away, get it ready for the holiday season or tend to construction issues, Rentals Costa Blanca are the people to contact!

Get in touch today for a free no-obligation quote and to find out how they can help you.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm

Address: Rentals Costa Blanca, C/La Paz 130, 03181 Torrevieja

Telephone: 693 596 023

Email: [email protected]

Website: rentalscostablanca.com (soon to be live online)

