By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 7:41

Continuing to help Reggie and your invitation to Picnic in the Park. Image - Holly Lesley

We recently participated in Reggie’s Dino Run, to help raise funds for Great Ormond Street hospital.

It was a great success and as Reggie is known to us here in the Costa del Sol community, it was something very special to be a part of.

Reggie was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia last January. He has been receiving treatment in Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Reggie is doing well, and has been able to enjoy some time at home with his family. Holly, Reggie’s older sister, is organising another event to help raise awareness and funds. This time it will take place at Miss Raw. Tickets are € 65.00 per person for an evening of wonderful food and entertainment while helping a worthy cause. For more information contact Holly on 612 461 648.

Picnic in the Park

If you are free on Saturday 3rd September, please bring your Picnic to the beautiful park in the village of Benahavis, at 7.30pm and support this event.

We have some top local entertainers who have given up their earnings on a summer Saturday night, to perform for you, to help Juan.

Juan is a local boy who, at the age of 9, was diagnosed with cancer in the leg.

After the agonising chemotherapy treatment, he pleaded with the surgeon to have his leg removed. He is now 14 and has outgrown his prosthesis, which is quite painful to wear. It does not, and has never, allowed full movement for running or taking part in sports. Our mission is to raise 10.000€ for this new prosthesis which will be life-changing for this young boy.

If you are available, please come to the park and support and enjoy this magical evening.

We shall also be running a raffle on the night. * watch this space, for future posts!!

Our entertainment lineup is quite outstanding:

HOST and TALENTED Singer: RICKY LAVAZZA

With guests: Boogie Wonderland, Helena Paul, Mario Ross, Brian Piccolo and Nathan Dean. These entertainers will give you their best, please give your support to them, to help Juan.

Thank you to Ayuntamiento de Benahavis and X Music for their support.

Tickets € 20.00 For further info call: 619 664 017.

