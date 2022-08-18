Craig David on the Costa del Sol and more upcoming music events

By Euro Weekly News Media • 18 August 2022 • 11:27

Craig David and ArcticMonkeys head to the Costa del Sol. Image - Tom Rose, shutterstock

ONE of the UK´s most popular performers, Craig David, will be coming to the Costa del Sol on Thursday, September 15 when he performs at the Puente Romano Tennis Club.

This exciting concert comes just after Craig David performed in Ibiza and will be the perfect end to summer of great music here on the Costa del Sol.

Performing from 8pm, the singer joins a lineup of other acts, including Trevis and Cello Femme, to turn this summer evening into a mini festival.

Southampton born Craig rose to fame in 1999, featuring on the single “Re-Rewind” by Artful Dodger, which was his second collaboration with the garage duo. His debut studio album, Born to Do It, was released in 2000, to massive critical and popular acclaim.

He has since gone on to sell more than 15 million records worldwide has even worked with Sting. So far, he´s had an amazing 20 top 40 UK singles and seven UK Top 40 albums. Craig David has won 3 Ivor Novello awards, 5 NOBOs and 2 MTV Europe Music awards.

A famously great act to see live, this concert takes place at one of the most glamorous locations on the Costa del Sol. Combining a beachfront location with absolutely stunning bars, restaurants and interior design, Puente Romano has got to be one of the most luxurious places to watch a concert.

For tickets, contact [email protected]

La Cala de Mijas Music Festival

We have an incredible line up ahead for this festival, which takes place 1st 2nd & 3rd of September 2022, including The Arctic Monkeys, Roisin Murphy, Kraftwerk, Hot Chip, Nathy Peluso and Liam Gallagher.

The festival will bring international artists together, for a weekend of wonderful music. This festival is a first of its kind in Mijas. The festival will attract people from all over the world. Camping is an option. Tickets vary in price – € 77.00 – € 194.00

Av Puerto de los Gatos de Cortijo, Colorado 29649, Las Lagunas de Mijas.

