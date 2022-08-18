Homeless teenager gets accepted into her dream university

By Annie Dabb • 18 August 2022 • 11:47

Image - durham: Gail Johnson/shutterstock

Teenager Samantha Smith from Shropshire, who was homeless from the age of 16, has achieved a place at her “dream university” to start her “dream degree” despite sofa surfing through her A Levels.

Smith will be beginning a degree in law at Durham university in September of this year after spending the two years of her A Level studies working “three jobs to make ends meet” and bouncing from “sofa to sleeping bag”.

In a tweet she posted early this morning, Samantha wrote that “life does get better” with a photo of herself looking pleased in front of her university’s department and a copy of the letter confirming her homeless status which makes her “eligible for assistance”.

Commenters on the post offer their congratulations for the budding lawyer, with @KernowFlow calling her “an inspiration to everyone”, and @ArchibaldLenar1 commending her perseverance as “it’s all too easy to give up when it gets too hard”.

Anti-tory twitter account @KevinTurbeyRIP turned to politics in the post’s comments to question why the Conservatives had allowed a 16 year old like Samantha to be in such a difficult position throughout her studies. Twitter account @MrsPdoff also shared her own similar experiences to emphasise that conditions haven’t improved since 1988.

Smith is one of many young people today who will be opening A Level results which will guarantee whether they’ve been accepted onto university degree courses and determine their futures.

