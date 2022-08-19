BREAKING: Star of hit 90s British sitcom has passed away Close
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate banned from Instagram and Facebook

By Chris King • 19 August 2022 • 22:23

Parent company Meta has removed the accounts of controversial influencer Andrew Tate from its Instagram and Facebook platforms.

Instagram and Facebook have today, Friday, August 19, banned Andrew Tate, the Controversial influencer from their platforms. Parent company Meta claimed Tate had ‘violated its policies’. They added that he will not be allowed to create any new accounts after removing his existing accounts from both social media platforms, as reported by news.sky.com.

Tate rose to fame on the reality TV show Big Brother back in 2016. While ‘in the house’ a clip of him resurfaced online which resulted in his removal from the show. He claimed that the video had been edited, but it appeared to show him using a belt to attack a female.

He has since gained notoriety for posting often offensive or outrageous comments online. One such instance included Tate claiming that women who have been assaulted “bear some responsibility”.

His removal by Meta was well-received by various campaign groups who have previously criticised Tate. Ruth Davison, the chief executive of ‘Refuge’, the women’s safety campaign said: “This is the kind of decisive action needed to tackle the online radicalisation of young men towards a violently misogynistic world view”.

Another online campaign group, ‘Hope Not Hate’ welcomed Meta’s ‘swift’ action, but questioned why TikTok had not also removed him.

