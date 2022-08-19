By Matthew Roscoe • 19 August 2022 • 16:14

UPDATE: Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin undergoes drugs test following THAT video. Image: @eskelinen_antti/Twitter

SPEAKING at a press conference on Friday, August 19, Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, revealed that she had undergone a drug test after she was accused of taking cocaine following the leak of a video showing the Finnish PM partying with pals.

UPDATE 4.14 pm (August 19) – Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she had undergone a drug test following “serious accusations” stemming from the viral video of her partying.

“In recent days, there have been quite serious accusations that I have used narcotics. I find these accusations very heavy and weighty. For my own legal protection, although I consider the demand for a drug test unreasonable, in order to clear such suspects, I have taken a drug test today,” Marin told reporters.

According to Marin, the result of the test will come in about a week.

She reiterated that she was not a drug user, as reported by YLE.

“I have never used drugs in my life, not even in my teenage years. I wish we lived in a society where my word could be trusted. But when you want to raise such suspicion here, that’s why I took these tests.”

Finnish media reports suggest that Sanna Marin was no longer on summer vacation at the time of filming the party video.

It has been alleged by MTV news that the party video was shot on Saturday, August 6.

She addressed the allegations.

“Many of you have asked about these dates. I had previously been booked for a longer vacation, but since we have been informed that the presentation of the President of the Republic will be held in Kultaranta on August 4, I have announced that I will return to work at that time.”

Despite partying with friends, the 36-year-old said she fit to perform her duties as the country’s prime minister.

“My ability to function was quite good. I did not assume and was not aware of any kind of meetings, neither on Friday night, nor on Saturday during the day, nor on Sunday. On those days when it was agreed to go in advance, I was at work.”

UPDATE 5.18 pm (August 18) – Following the video that made waves around the world, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has responded.

Speaking to Finnish news outlet, YLE, the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, spoke about the leaked video of her partying which led people to question her leadership of the country.

“I’m disappointed that it has become public. I spent the evening with friends. Partied, pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang,” she told the broadcaster.

After the videos were leaked, many people believed that the prime minister had taken cocaine after reportedly hearing people in the video shouting about the drug.

“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things. I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way,” she said.

After receiving criticism for the video, the 36-year-old added: “I want to show that ordinary people with ordinary lives work in these positions as well.

“I myself have a family life, a work life and yes, I also have free time that I spend with my friends. Pretty sure the same as many people my age.”

ORIGINAL 1.27 am (August 18) – The Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, has received criticism after a video of her partying with her friends emerged online late on Wednesday, August 17.

Thirty-six-year-old Sanna Marin, who has served as the prime minister of Finland since 2019, has come under fire after a video began circulating of her drinking and partying on social media.

Alongside a video of Finland’s PM partying, sports talk show host Aleksi Valavuori wrote: “This is the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin. Some been saying she’s cool… maybe among other teenagers. But a responsible leader for a country in crisis?

“She is by far the most incompetent PM we ever had. Knows nothing. Please take your leather jacket and resign. Thanks.”

This is the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin. Some been saying she’s cool… maybe among other teenagers. But a responsible leader for a country in crisis? She is by far the most incompetent PM we ever had. Knows nothing. Please take your leather jacket and resign. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/tHLhdEKEa8 — Aleksi Valavuori (@Valavuori) August 17, 2022

Another wrote: “This video features the prime minister of #Finland @MarinSanna (brunette wearing white pants & black top) in private party. Finland is suffering from record high electricity prices, lack of health care & elderly care professionals and this is how our leader is spending her time!”

This video features the prime minister of #Finland @MarinSanna (brunette wearing white pants & black top) in private party.

Finland is suffering from record high electricity prices, lack of health care & elderly care professionals and this is how our leader is spending her time! https://t.co/ZOGBTIsTRO — Petri Kuittinen (@KuittinenPetri) August 17, 2022

“Our authoritative prime minister dances, when on the last day, the girls want to have fun, they don’t cook porridge. National debt: 134,300,130,518.10 euros,” another said.

@MarinSanna @SuomenEduskunta

Arvovaltainen pääministerimme bailaa,kun viimeistä päivää,tytöt tahtoo pitää hauskaa ei ne puuroja keittele. Valtionvelka:

134 300 130 518,10 euroa pic.twitter.com/ZRj2vEeQjA — Pia Polviander (@piapolviander1) August 17, 2022

“In Finland one of @MarinSanna’s nickname is “party/rave Sanna” one person wrote.

While another Twitter account wrote: “Finland’s 36-year-old Prime Minister Sanna Marin loves to party. In a new video released Wednesday, the PM is seen dancing and singing. Friends in the background can be heard shouting about cocaine.”

Finland’s 36-year-old Prime Minister Sanna Marin loves to party. In new video released Wednesday, the PM is seen dancing and singing. Friends in the background can be heard shouting about cocaine. pic.twitter.com/JdZd6LOxKp — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 17, 2022

Not everyone on social media was quick to bash the Prime Minister.

One person said: “Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin proving when you work hard, you can play hard 😎👌🎉”

Finnish Prime Minster Sanna Marin proving when you work hard, you can play hard 😎👌🎉 pic.twitter.com/8EjQjDUJPc — Very Finnish Problems (@VFinnishProbs) August 17, 2022

While another wrote: “@MarinSanna becoming a symbol of progression and I like it. If we had always asked for permission from these conservatives, there would be no female prime ministers. Proud to show this video around to my friends and colleagues.The world and “acceptable values” change.”

@MarinSanna becoming a symbol of progression and I like it. If we had always asked for permission from these conservatives, there would be no female prime ministers. Proud to show this video around to my friends and colleagues.The world and "acceptable values" change.#Finland https://t.co/nWqmRJhyqd — Julius Uotila (@Isoanselmi) August 17, 2022

According to local media reports, Sanna Marin can be seen in the videos with artist Alma and her sister Anna, photographer and influencer Janita Autio, host Tinni Wikström, trumpeter Ilona Ylikorpi, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, stylist Vesa Silver and MP Ilmari Nurminen.

