WATCH: Russian singer and Putin ally Philip Kirkorov reacts to ‘Glory to Ukraine’ cry in Las Vegas

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 August 2022 • 8:53

Image: Alexey Smyshlyaev/Shutterstock.com

A VIDEO circulating online reportedly shows Philip Kirkorov, one of Russia’s best-known singers and known Vladimir Putin ally, reacting nervously to a cry of ‘Glory to Ukraine’ in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA).

Philip Kirkorov has been in the US allegedly trying to sell off his property and goods to avoid international sanctions as he is a known supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The video shows a shocked Kirkorov after being surprised by the ‘Glory to Ukraine’ shout when spotted in Las Vegas.

“Philipp Kirkorov, a Kremlin tool who’s been a vocal supporter of the genocide of Ukrainians, while raking in money at concerts utilising that position even in places like Crimea, showed up in Las Vegas. This is how he was received. Now that’s a visaban everyone can support,” the video caption read.

Twitter user Igor Sushko added: “What is this Kremlin propagandist and supporter of the genocide of Ukrainians doing in the United States? #PhilippKirkorov.”

What is this Kremlin propagandist and supporter of genocide of Ukrainians doing in the United States? #PhilippKirkorov. pic.twitter.com/t4xNc4zZak — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) August 19, 2022

According to Fox News, Philip Kirkorov has been hosting and performing at shows and gatherings in the US and is reportedly staying in Miami to sell off his properties.

Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and the author of ”Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” told Fox News Digital: “This is a typical hypocrisy by the Russian oligarchs like Philip Kirkorov – they love vacationing in the United States, enjoying the lavish lifestyle and luxurious properties here, while at the same time badmouthing the American society and our values.”

People reacted to the video on social media.

One person said: “That look when you’ve just realised you’re going down on the wrong side of history.”

That look when you've just realized you're going down on the wrong side of history pic.twitter.com/sukKvKGBXL — Leonidas Weiss (@LeonidasWeiss) August 19, 2022

Another wrote: “Many hypocrites like him, praising Russian “democracy” and Putin, but living outside of Russia, in EU, USA, etc… something like officially declaring that you love your wife but you actually living with a mistress.”

Many hypocrites like him, praising Russian "democracy" and Putin, but living outside of Russia, in EU, USA, etc… something like officially declaring that you love your wife but you actually living with a mistress. 🤡💩 — One Life Capital 💙💛 (@MissOneLife) August 18, 2022