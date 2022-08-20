A cadaver has been found in the sea off the Costa del Sol between Cabopino and Calahonda

By Annie Dabb • 20 August 2022 • 17:12
Image - Fuengirola port: Q77photo/shutterstock
It was the ship’s crew who raised the alarm to 112 at around 11:30am, when the body of a person whose age nor identity has been specified appeared floating in the sea off the mediterranean coast.
From the 112 services the Guardia Civil, the centre for health emergencies 061, maritime rescue and Marbella and Mijas local police were notified.
Agents of the Instituto Armado have recovered the cadaver from the sea after waves had dragged it towards the Calahonda area of Mijas Costa. It has now been moved to Fuengirola port.
