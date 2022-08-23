BREAKING NEWS: Police launch murder investigation as Girl, 9, shot dead in Liverpool

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 August 2022 • 8:03

Liverpool police have launched a murder investigation after a nine-year-old girl was shot dead and two others injured.

According to a report by news site LBC on Tuesday, August 23, Merseyside Police were called to a house on Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, at 10 pm on Monday night.

Callers reported gunshots at the property.

On arriving at the scene police found that an unknown male had fired a gun hitting the nine-year-old in the chest and injuring a man and a woman. The girl was taken to hospital where she died.

The man, who suffered gunshots to his body, and the woman, who was shot in her hand, were both treated at hospital with their injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Detectives are now hunting the suspect and have asked for help from the public. They are also trawling through available CCTV as well as undertaking door-to-door enquiries.

Anyone with information about the killing of the nine-year-old girl is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1083 of 22nd August.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “This is a truly shocking incident in which tragically a young and innocent girl has been shot and sadly died.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to her family and friends at this very difficult time. No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child in these dreadful circumstances.

“This crime is abhorrent and our communities must come forward and tell us who is responsible.

“This cowardly individual does not deserve to be walking the streets and I would urge those who know anything to speak to us and tell us what they know so that we can put the person responsible behind bars where they belong.

“We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry as a matter of urgency and would ask for dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from anyone who lives, works or was visiting the area of Kingsheath Avenue last night.”

The shooting is the third fatal one this week in Liverpool with 28-year-old Ashley Dale being shot on Sunday and Sam Rimmer, 22, shot on Tuesday

The police, who have launched their murder investigation, have said they do not believe there is any connection between the murders.

