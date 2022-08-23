Canada looking to come to Europe’s aid by supplying gas

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 August 2022 • 7:37

Justin Truedeau - Inage Gints Ivuskans shutterstock

Canada’s prime minister is looking to come to Europe’s aid with the country exploring ways to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) directly to Europe from its east coast.

Speaking late Monday, August 22 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that: “We will do what we can” to contribute to the global supply of energy by increasing capacities in the short term.

He continued saying: “Canada will also explore ways to see if it makes sense to export LNG and if there’s a business case for it to export the much needed directly to Europe … economic conversations are going on between businesses in Canada and in Germany.”

Speaking alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Montreal, Trudeau acknowledged the problems Europe is experiencing with gas supplies due to the war in Ukraine.

Europe, which has been reliant on Russian gas, has had its supplies from the country reduced as the spat over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. That has led to countries all across Europe needing and pledging to look for alternate suppliers as they seek to terminate their reliance on Russia.

Much of Europe is set to experience shortages over winter unless the supply can be replaced quickly and economically.

The news that Canada is looking to come to Europe’s aid could be the short-term solution that Europe needs to increase supply and bring costs down.

