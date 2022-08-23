Rapper Fetty Wap faces five years in prison after pleading guilty on drug charges

By Chris King • 23 August 2022 • 4:44

Image of rapper Fetty Wap, a mugshot from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Credit: Wikipedia - By Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department - https://www.oxygen.com/crime-time/fetty-wap-smiles-in-mugshot-after-arrest-for-battery-in-vegas, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=119872996

After pleading guilty on drug charges, New York rapper Fetty Wap faces a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence.

New York rapper Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge on Monday, August 22. Relating to his arrest last October, he appeared in court charged with one count of intent to distribute controlled substances. This included heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, as reported by the TMZ celebrity news outlet.

As a result, the 31-year-old now faces a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence, according to a rep for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. Robert Leonardi and Anthony Cyntje also appeared in the dock, facing the same charge, along with firearms charges. They both pleaded guilty.

Fetty Wap – real name Willie Junior Maxwell II – is said to be in custody awaiting sentencing, with experts estimating the rap star could get anywhere between 87 to 108 months. He also has another case pending relating to a Facetime call he made in December 2021, during which he allegedly made death threats.

It was TMZ that originally broke the news of Wap’s arrest. Federal agents arrested him and his two co-defendants while he was travelling for Rolling Loud New York. They were accused of smuggling drugs inside USPS lorries.

A subsequent police investigation led to the alleged discovery of $1.5 million in cash, 2kg of heroin, 16kg of cocaine, a stash of fentanyl oils, and several guns.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.