3 Cryptocurrencies to add to your watchlist: Avalanche, Uniswap, and Carlossy Caterpillar

By EWN • 25 August 2022 • 9:31

What makes a crypto project perfect for purchase in a bear market? Why should investors buy the dip or take purchase risks? These are the questions when investors want to purchase crypto tokens while prices are down. When purchasing tokens, the cryptocurrency project backing the token is the first detail to examine.

Does the project have strong fundamentals? Are the use cases relevant? And what is the size of the community using the project? These questions help you answer if the project is relevant and the network activity surrounding the project. Furthermore, you should research tokenomics and how token ownership is structured. Additionally, you should check the value of the token relative to its trading price.

Three projects to watch in the cryptocurrency bear market are Avalanche (AVAX), Uniswap (UNI), and Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL). Crypto investors should look closely at these projects if they want to make decent purchases during this market cycle. With thorough research, they would be able to cover the fundamentals of these projects and how they will reach projected price points.

Avalanche (AVAX) offers you premium advantages

Avalanche (AVAX) is a low fee, environmentally friendly, and fast blockchain designed for the deployment of smart contracts. The project is the fastest smart contracts blockchain and it is the best platform for deploying smart contracts and dApps. Its speed helps developers to create better projects that outperform the competition. Furthermore, the Avalanche mainnet launched in September of 2020 and it currently has more than 450 crypto projects on its blockchain.

AVAX is the utility token of the Avalanche network and it performs various functions within the ecosystem. Some of the uses of the AVAX token include staking, securing the network, paying fees, and connecting multiple subnets within the blockchain. In addition, the Avalanche token supply is hard capped, and the supply is strictly controlled. As a result, the blockchain creates an ecosystem where developers can create fast, cheap, and seamless smart contract projects.

Uniswap (UNI) – next-generation trading platform

Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralised exchange (DEX) that facilitates the trading of ERC-20 tokens using an AMM (Automated Market Maker) model. ERC-20 Tokens are built on the Ethereum network and adhere to its blockchain standards. Uniswap launched in 2018 and has since then provided decentralised trading services to its users. Trading on Uniswaps occurs between traders and liquidity pools. These pools are funded by liquidity providers who deposit their tokens in exchange for a share of trading fees.

Uniswap was created to solve the problems associated with the earlier decentralised exchanges and has succeeded in creating a more stable protocol. The UNI token is its governance token which holders can use to decide and shape the future of Uniswap. The Uniswap DAO has over three hundred thousand members that control its $1.6 billion treasury. The DAO can be joined by any user who has UNI tokens.

Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) – for crypto newbies

Carlossy Caterpillar (CARL) is a community token built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The project chose a caterpillar mascot, a differentiator from the more popular dog-themed community tokens. Carlossy Caterpillar will attract newbie crypto enthusiasts and give them a chance to learn by offering them a fun and functional crypto token. Furthermore, it aims to provide utility for its community using its CARL token.

The CARL token uses the BEP-20 token standard and will be at the center of the project. It will allow community members to stake, purchase, and perform transactions. Purchase tokens in the ongoing presale and reap various rewards. If you purchase CARL using ETH, you receive a 15% bonus. For using BNB or USDT (TRC-20), you get a 20% bonus. Additionally, if you refer a friend who spends $100 to purchase CARL tokens, you receive $50 worth of CARL tokens.

