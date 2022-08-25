Free fun exhibition at Fuengirola Museum, Costa del Sol

By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 10:45

Building of the Pyramids as part of the History section. Image - Fuengirola Council

HOLIDAY education and a free fun exhibition at Fuengirola Museum runs until August 31.

The Plastihistory of Humanity and Science is a unique way for children (and perhaps a few adults) to learn about the history of humanity and science told through plasticine figures.

There are two separate displays created by the EDUCA Foundation consisting of dioramas that cover History, from the Palaeolithic to now, passing through Egypt, the Phoenicians, Ancient Rome, the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, and the conquest of space.

Visitors will be able to see the construction of the pyramids, the Trojan horse, Michelangelo’s David, the French Revolution, and much more.

The Science option is made up of a series of scenes that recreate inventions and world-changing discoveries from Isaac Newton to Benjamin Franklin and beyond

The exhibition is open to the public from Tuesday to Friday afternoon, from 6pm to 10pm and with the addition of 10am to 2pm on weekends.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.