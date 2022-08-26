By Matthew Roscoe • 26 August 2022 • 16:35

WATCH: Iranian reporter completely UNFAZED as bomb explodes directly behind him. Image: @KianSharifi/Twitter

A VIDEO circulating on social media shows the moment an Iranian news reporter looked completely unfazed by a huge explosion behind him, in what some may say proves the old Hollywood adage that ‘cool guys don’t look at explosions’ is correct.

Video footage shows how an Iranian reporter, who was giving a report to the camera during an Iranian military exercise, doesn’t even move or react despite a kamikaze drone dropping a bomb directly behind him.

The Iranian state TV reporter did not even flinch when a barrage of ammunition exploded behind him during the broadcast.

The video continued to be shared on Friday, August 26 and has received hundreds of comments.

“Wow, I’m sure this is not a real reporter but rather a robot, maybe the point of the report was to actually unveil that this is a robot-reporter. 😭” on Twitter user joked.

چرا اونجایی که میگه ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران صداش اونجوری میشه؟ =)))))))))))

وای مطمئنم این یه خبرنگار واقعی نیست و رباته، شاید پوینت گزارش در حقیقت رونمایی از این ربات-خبرنگار باشه.😭 https://t.co/hTCnWQcTEH — niz📇 (@nizzizz) August 25, 2022

One person wrote: “A reporter’s high confidence in the targeting of the powerful drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army in Iranian army’s drone exercise! Israel is not a safe place!”

🇵🇸🇮🇷 A reporter's high confidence in the targeting of the powerful #drones of the Islamic Republic of #Iran Army in Iranian army's drone exercise!

Israel is not a safe place!#EndIsrealApartheid pic.twitter.com/FbS9RgxYNJ — Pal Cyber News (@PalCyberNews) August 26, 2022

One person said: “That guy is a pro 😄”

That guy is a pro 😄 — Mark Keogh (@MarkrKeogh) August 25, 2022

Another wrote: “Like a boss. And thus a great meme is born.”

Like a boss. And thus a great meme is born. — HayBuMeni (@bu_meni_hay) August 25, 2022

The comment is likely to remind people of the Lonely Island song “Cool guys don’t look at explosions‘ which mocks scenes in Hollywood where action stars walk away from cinematic explosions without looking back.

The pop group, who also sang ‘Like a Boss’, noted in the song, “cool guys don’t look at explosions. They blow things up and then walk away. Who’s got time to watch an explosion?”

However, other users have questioned the footage.

“Iranian TV wants to show off but it actually exposes fake news. Watch the explosion behind the reporter and how it has no effect on him. It’s because it was planted later!” one person wrote.

Iranian TV wants to show off but it actually exposes fake news. Watch the explosion behind the reporter and how it has no effect on him. It’s because it was planted later! pic.twitter.com/LenhwW3GJM — Gunnar van der Hoofd (@Gunnarvdhoofd) August 25, 2022