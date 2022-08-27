By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 16:46

Spanish NGO calls for first European tobacco-free generation by 2030 Credit: toxophotography/Shutterstock.com

The call for a free tobacco environment as well as the first European tobacco-free generation was made by Spanish NGO Nofumadores (No Smokers).

The call for the first European tobacco-free generation was registered by the European commission under the title:

“CALL TO ACHIEVE A TOBACCO-FREE ENVIRONMENT AND THE FIRST EUROPEAN TOBACCO-FREE GENERATION BY 2030”

According to the organisation, “tobacco pandemic is the first avoidable cause of death. Butts on beaches cause environmental damage to the ocean and its wildlife, in forests cause fires and contaminate soil and water.”

“To save the new generations from falling into tobacco addiction, in addition to acting forcefully against the environmental dangers caused by cigarette butts and fighting against smoking, it is necessary to:”

1. Promote the first tobacco-free European generation by 2028, ending the sale of tobacco and nicotine products to citizens born since 2010.

2. Create a European Net of tobacco-free and butts-free beaches and riverbanks, making this spaces more healthy and environmentally sustainable.

3. Establish a European Net of tobacco-free and butts-free National Parks making them more healthy and reducing contamination and risk of fires.

4. Extend outdoor smoke and vapor free spaces, especially those frequented by minors (parks, swimming pools, sports events and centers, shows and restaurants terraces).

5. Eliminate tobacco advertising and presence in audiovisual productions, social media, specially addressing covert advertising through influencers and product placement.

6. Finance R&D projects for diseases caused by tobacco use to improve their prognosis and make them curable.

