BREAKING: Arrests made as heart attack death of Bigg Boss star Sonali Phogat suspected murder

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 August 2022 • 7:47

Shock as Bigg Boss star Sonali Phogat dies following a heart attack aged 42. Image: @_mrsumit/Twitter

THE death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat, who died of a heart attack at the age of 42 on Monday, August 22, is being treated as a suspected murder.

UPDATE 7.47 am (August 28) – Five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, more recently known for her appearance in Bigg Boss – the Indian version of Big Brother – who died of a heart attack late on Monday, August 22.

Following the arrests of Haryana BJP leader’s associates, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh earlier in the week, the owner of the restaurant where Phogat was seen partying the night before her death and two drug dealers have also been arrested.

According to NDTV, the 42-year-old, who was also a member of the BJP’s National Executive Committee, was forced to drink methamphetamine drugs while she partied at the Curlie restaurant-cum-nightclub located on Anjuna beach.

Phogat, who was part of the fourteenth season of the Indian reality TV series Bigg Boss in 2020, died in St Anthony’s Hospital.

ORIGINAL 1.16 pm (August 23) – India’s Goa is in mourning on Tuesday, August 23 after it was announced that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat had died of a heart attack at the age of 42.

Tributes flooded social media following the news that Sonali Phogat, who was more recently known for her appearance in Bigg Boss – the Indian version of Big Brother – had died of a heart attack late on Monday, August 22.

Forty-two-year-old Sonali Phogat was also a member of the BJP’s National Executive Committee.

She was part of the fourteenth season of the Indian reality TV series Bigg Boss which premiered on October 3, 2020, on Colors TV in India.

Phogat entered as a wildcard contestant on Day 79, however, despite being evicted on day 113, she gained popularity following her appearance.

Sonali starred in a web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh, in 2019 and has also appeared in the Haryanvi film, Chhoriyan Chhoron S Kam Nahi Hoti.

Tributes flooded social media following the news of Ms Phogat’s death.

Rubina Dilaik wrote: “Deeply saddened with the news! May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 Sonali Phogat.”

Deeply saddened with the news! May your soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 Sonali Phogat ! — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) August 23, 2022

Another person wrote: “RIP Sonali Ji ❤️ I’m feeling sad for your daughter, she lost both her mother and father at such a young age 😭😭😭”

RIP Sonali Ji ❤️ I'm feeling sad for your daughter, she lost both her mother and father at such a young age 😭😭😭 — Amaan • shamzie's stan (@dewanahahahaha) August 23, 2022

As noted, Sonali lost her husband Sanjay Phogat in December 2016, who died under leaves ‘mysterious circumstances’.

She leaves behind a daughter, Yashodhara Phogat.

“Sonali Phogat is no more. she has suffered a cardiac arrest. she has a daughter. Firstly her father, and now her mother is no more. This little girl. I don’t know what to say. May god give her strength to bear this loss. Now she has no parents. The biggest loss ever💔” one person wrote.

sonali phogat is no more. she has suffered a cardiac arrest. she has a daughter.

firstly her father, and now her mother is no more. this little girl. don't know what to say. may god give her strength to bear this loss. now she has no of any of her parents. biggest loss ever💔 pic.twitter.com/XUgoxUHefV — 💫 (@NidhiiTweets_) August 23, 2022

Another wrote: “Life is so unpredictable💔 It’s heartbreaking💔 Gone too soon.. My heart goes out to this lil angel😔💔💔💔💔💔

#SonaliPhogat💔”

Life is so unpredictable💔 It's heartbreaking💔 Gone too soon.. My heart goes out to this lil angel😔💔💔💔💔💔#SonaliPhogat💔 pic.twitter.com/6YUZMeyeg0 — Hitayu Sukant Bhardwaj (@hitayubhardwaj5) August 23, 2022

Shishpal Keharwala wrote: “Sad to hear about the untimely demise of BJP leader Sonali Phogat ji. Heartfelt condolences to the departed soul and deepest condolences to the bereaved family and fans. Peace 🙏”

भाजपा नेत्री सोनाली फौगाट जी के असामयिक निधन की खबर दु:खद है। दिवंगत आत्मा को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि और शोकाकुल परिवारजनों व प्रशंसकों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं।

ॐ शांति 🙏 #SonaliPhogat — Shishpal Keharwala (@Shishpal_iyc) August 23, 2022

Another person said: “BJP leader Sonali Phogat passed away due to heart attack. She was 42 years old and has also been a Tik-Tok star. It’s sad to be young.#SonaliPhogat.”

BJP leader Sonali Phogat passed away due to heart attack. She was 42 years old and has also been a Tik-Tok star. It's sad to be young.#SonaliPhogat pic.twitter.com/UpNRiUj4Yi — sumit mishra (@_mrsumit) August 23, 2022

Actor Aly Goni posted a broken heart emoji to his Twitter.

💔 — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) August 23, 2022

While another wrote: “Aly Goni is Heartbroken on Bigg Boss 14’s Co-contestant and Friend Sonali Phogat’s untimely Death 💔 @AlyGoni Penned Emotional note for Sonali remembering their lovely time together.”

Aly Goni is Heartbroken on Bigg Boss 14's Co-contestant and Friend Sonali Phogat's untimely Death 💔@AlyGoni Penned Emotional note for Sonali remembering their lovely time together #AlyGoni #SonaliPhogat #BiggBoss14 #BB14 #Filmygupshups pic.twitter.com/2rv5YlRT0A — Filmy Gupshups (@FilmyGupshups) August 23, 2022

According to local media reports, an autopsy will be conducted by a medical board at Goa Medical College, Bambolim, Panjim.

