By Anna Ellis • 29 August 2022 • 17:46
Alicante's Montgo Golf Society Magic 3 competition. Image: Montgo Golf Society
Every player recorded 3 magic putts, consisting of 1 mulligan, 1 give a putt and a joker which doubled the Stapleford points on the hole the joker was played.
The magic man on Saturday, August 27, was Pete Turner with 40 points.
Closely followed in second place was Geoff Willcock with 36 points on countback from George Braddick.
The golf society added two nearest the pin prizes with George Braddick taking one on the 3rd hole and Pete Turner 2nd on the 18th hole.
Again the golf society had no 2’s so the stock of coveted balls remain intact.
Next Weeks Competition is the Oliva Nova Cup Sponsored by Oliva Nova Golf
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.