Alicante’s Montgo Golf Society Magic 3 competition

By Anna Ellis • 29 August 2022 • 17:46

Alicante's Montgo Golf Society Magic 3 competition. Image: Montgo Golf Society

Montgo Golf Society’s Magic 3 competition sponsored by Montgo Golf Society took place on Saturday, August 27 and offered great entertainment.

Every player recorded 3 magic putts, consisting of 1 mulligan, 1 give a putt and a joker which doubled the Stapleford points on the hole the joker was played.

The magic man on Saturday, August 27, was Pete Turner with 40 points.

Closely followed in second place was Geoff Willcock with 36 points on countback from George Braddick.

The golf society added two nearest the pin prizes with George Braddick taking one on the 3rd hole and Pete Turner 2nd on the 18th hole.

Again the golf society had no 2’s so the stock of coveted balls remain intact.

Next Weeks Competition is the Oliva Nova Cup Sponsored by Oliva Nova Golf

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

