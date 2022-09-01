Balearic Islands commemorate International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

By Tamsin Brown • 01 September 2022 • 7:15

The Balearic Islands commemorated the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, Credit: Balearic Islands Government

The Balearic Islands Government and various non-profit organisations held a special act to commemorate the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The Balearic Islands Government paid tribute to the victims of the Spanish Civil War and the Franco regime in an event held at the Consulate of the Sea in Palma to commemorate the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, held on August 30 each year since 2011.

The event was attended by Francina Armengol, president of the Balearic Islands; Juan Pedro Yllanes, vice-president and minister of Energy Transition, Productive Sectors and Democratic Memory; Joan Manuel López, president of Amnesty International Balearic Islands; and many other representatives from the government and non-profit organisations.

A minute’s silence was held in memory of the victims and a banner was hung on the façade of the building. The president said: “This is an act of justice to honour the victims and their families, but also an act of gratitude to all the people and entities that make it possible for the Balearic Islands to move forward with the truth, justice and reparation.”

The vice-president added: “Forced disappearances are one of the worst violations of human rights. In Spain and in the Balearic Islands, unfortunately, we are well aware of this. Franco’s dictatorship systematically made thousands of men and women disappear as a means of repression.”

“The Balearic Islands Government, in collaboration with the remembrance organisations, will continue to defend the democratic values and human rights of the victims and their families. We have recovered 200 bodies and identified 40 victims and our commitment is firm and will continue in the next legislature,” said Yllanes.

