By EWN • 01 September 2022 • 18:44

The use of blockchain has gained wide acceptance in the coin market. Its pivotal role in enabling decentralization in the cryptocurrency system has made it indispensable. There are types of blockchains on which cryptocurrencies are built. However, HUH Exchange (HUH), Ethereum (ETH), and Chainlink (LINK) might be the top blockchains for quality smart contracts.

Although HUH exchange (HUH) is about to launch, the blockchain will be an EVM-compatible base layer blockchain. This means that crypto users will be able to port any project or crypto asset with ease. It will also allow smart contracts and dApps to run on it.

Ethereum (ETH) and Chainlink (LINK) are blockchain oracles already offering hybrid smart contracts. Ethereum (ETH) allows users to build dApps using smart contracts, enabling them to benefit from its rich ecosystem. Also, Chainlink (LINK) allows for the fast transfer of tamper-proof data from off-chain sources to on-chain smart contracts.

Therefore, we think these blockchains might be the oracles for top-notch smart contracts, and here is why.

Time for you to get familiar with the name HUH Exchange

HUH Exchange (HUH) is likely to become the next-generation social blockchain platform and intends to be the endpoint for content creators, developers, and users to build and live. With plans to build its ecosystem, it aims to establish one of the largest social, decentralised and on-chain governance platforms, allowing HUH token holders to vote on decisions that will determine the HUH ecosystem’s future.

HUH’s native currency will become an elite token used by billions of people worldwide to generate more wealth. The HUH network intends to run on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) system. This will enable users to perform successful and on-the-spot transactions at a cheaper rate within the HUH ecosystem. The cheap price of transactions will be beneficial, especially to content creators, as it will relieve them of the current crypto gas fees.

The PoS system will allow users to stake the HUH token to become validators. This will enable their active involvement and ownership right to ensure the transaction goes through. As validators, they can authenticate blocks and receive transaction fees in HUH.

To launch this project, about 35% of their supply will be up for presale, which runs for 12 months. Each stage of the presale comes with its bonus.

Ethereum Old Really Is Gold

This decentralised, open-source blockchain is the next big thing after Bitcoin (BTC). Ethereum (ETH) aims to establish a peer-to-peer network that safely executes and verifies smart contracts.

Ethereum (ETH) is often regarded as the best blockchain because it deploys smart contracts and dApps that operate without any control, exploit, or intermission.

Smart contracts allow users to make transactions without central authorities, and the transaction records are documented, irreversible, and safely distributed across the network. This allows the users to gain visibility and full ownership of the transaction data.

Its plan to transition into the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mechanism further proves that it might take the blockchain industry to the next level. It will probably become the home of hybrid smart contracts, which will be done at cheaper rates.

Chainlink continues to impress the Crypto community

Having secured about $60 billion in deposits into smart contracts and being used by 1,100 projects, Chainlink (LINK) remains the industry standard oracle network for powering smart contracts.

It is a reliable and tamper-proof network built on a flexible framework able to retrieve data from any API, link to existing systems, and merge with future or current blockchains.

Chainlink (LINK) allows blockchain to safely link to off-chain data and computation resources as a decentralised and open-chain network. Its nodes authenticate and deliver data from different sources to blockchains to execute smart contracts.

A short summary

HUH exchange (HUH) is on its way to success like its counterparts, Ethereum (ETH) and Chainlink (LINK). It will become an all-inclusive blockchain. This means that it benefits not only tech-savvy users but also its mass users, who can generate wealth by simply using it.

