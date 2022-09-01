Friends of Lux Mundi enjoy successful trip to Colomares Castle Monument

By Tamsin Brown • 01 September 2022 • 13:48

Friends of Lux Mundi have enjoyed a successful trip to the Colomares Castle Monument. Credit: Lux Mundi

The most recent trip organised by Lux Mundi Torre del Mar was to the Colomares Castle Monument in Benalmadena, on the Costa del Sol.

On a beautiful morning in July, a group of friends of Lux Mundi Torre del Mar set off on a day trip to Benalmadena to visit the Colomares Castle Monument. A guide showed them around and told them all about the history of the monument, which is dedicated to the life of Christopher Columbus. Work began on the building in 1987 and took seven years to complete.

The group then went to Fuengirola, where they could shop in the Miramar shopping centre, visit the town centre, walk along the seafront and have lunch.

On the way back, they stopped at the beautiful Molina de Inca Botanical Gardens, a paradise for nature-lovers with plenty to see, including more than 1,000 plant species, a variety of birds and a Japanese garden with turtles in the pool.

Lux Mundi would like to thank all those who supported the excursion and hopes to see them all again at future events.

