Where to find the Best Casino bonuses

By EWN • 01 September 2022 • 13:47

The online casino industry is booming, and several new gambling sites are popping up here and there. This has led to stiff competition among online operators, each trying to attract players so they can register and gamble at their site. One of the ways used by online gambling operators is by providing bonuses and incentives that appeal to players. These casino bonuses come in different forms and differ depending on the casino you choose.

This post will explore all you need to know about a casino bonus and where to find one. Also, we’ll discuss what you need to consider when choosing a casino with the best bonus offers.

List of online casinos with the best bonuses

Due to the numerous sites available on the internet, choosing the casino with the best bonuses can be daunting. For that reason, we have provided a list of top casinos that offer rewarding bonuses that you can leverage for your iGaming journey.

What is a Casino Bonus?

A casino bonus is a freebie granted to players at an online casino. Depending on the type of bonus, it can be offered to both new and existing players in the form of welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, cashback bonuses, free spins, no deposit bonuses, deposit bonuses, and VIP rewards. Most casinos use these bonuses to attract players to their sites. Players should keep in mind that these bonuses are not entirely free. In most cases, an online casino requires you to spend part of your money at the site before you can withdraw winnings from the offers. So when choosing a casino bonus, you should know the terms and conditions.

Types of Casino Bonuses

As mentioned, casino bonuses are offered in various forms, depending on the casinos. Additionally, these bonuses are subject to different terms and conditions. Below are the common types of bonuses available at an online casino.

Deposit Bonus

As the name suggests, a deposit bonus is given to players when they fund their casino account with real money. More often than not, this casino bonus is accompanied by other juicy offers, such as free spins. Again, a deposit bonus is usually a percentage of the amount you deposit. For instance, an operator can offer you a 100% match deposit bonus. So if you deposit $100, you’ll get an extra $100 to enjoy more of the casino games. This bonus usually has a limit; most deposit bonuses are generally capped at $200.

No Deposit Bonuses

This is the opposite of the deposit bonus. You don’t need to deposit money into your account to claim a no deposit bonus. Once you register with a casino that offers this bonus, your account will be credited instantly. The offer can come in various forms, including credits, free spins, and free play.

It’s the most sought-after bonus among players but challenging to cashout. No casino will offer players completely free money. Also, no deposit bonuses are subject to strict terms and conditions.

Free Spins Bonuses

This type of casino bonus is popular among players. Instead of getting a certain amount of money, the casino gives you the chance to spin the reels of their popular slot games for free. Free spin bonuses are usually restricted to slot games alone. For instance, a gambling site can reward you with 30 Free Spins to play the Book of Dead slot.

Winnings from free spins need to be wagered a number of times before you can be eligible to cash out. In addition, free spins can be awarded for free or attached to a player’s first deposit bonus.

Tips for choosing the best online casino bonuses

While several online casinos give out incentives to players, not all these bonuses are worth taking. For that reason, players need to be careful when scouting for gambling sites with bonuses. Below are a few tips you can take along with you when choosing online casino bonuses.

Check the Bonus Terms and Conditions

This is the most crucial factor when choosing an online casino bonus. It determines when you can withdraw your winnings. Some rogue casinos might hide some elements. So you need to check this out.

The essential part of the bonus terms you need to check are the wagering requirements, validity period, game restriction, and withdrawal limit. The wagering requirement is the number of times you must play through the bonus fund before you can cash out the winnings. Note that the higher the wagering conditions, the more difficult they are to satisfy.

For instance, if a $100 casino bonus has a wagering requirement of 50x, you need to wager the bonus 50 times to get $5,000. On the other hand, if the same bonus has a 20x wagering requirement, you only need to get $2,000 to withdraw your winnings.

Sponsored