By Laura Kemp • 06 September 2022 • 10:09

Selling Your Home in Marbella: The essential guide. Image - photovideoworld

So you´re thinking about selling your home in Marbella but maybe you feel a bit lost about where to look for the relevant legal documentation, how to find out the value of your property, or how long it actually takes to sell a property in Spain? Welcome to our guide on selling your home in Marbella, complete with the most reputable, all-important estate agents to make your journey as easy and stress-free as possible!

This guide will explain how to sell your home in Marbella, what you need to do to find out how much your property is worth and how long you can expect your property to be on the market, as well as which documentation you’ll need to make the sale. We also recommend having a knowledgeable estate agent to assist you on your journey and help with all the technical know-how.

What is the best way to sell a property in Marbella?

Known for its glamour, bars, restaurants and beautiful beaches, Marbella is a firm favourite for British nationals and other foreign expats moving to the warmer climate of the Costa del Sol. The buzzing city and resort area of Marbella has the Sierra Blanca Mountains as its backdrop and 17 miles of stunning sandy beaches including the popular San Pedro de Alcantara, golf courses and villas, making it an extremely popular place for people to move to permanently or to purchase a second home in the sun.

Marbella property has long been one of the most popular investments for property owners in both the UK and Spain with house sales growing year on year. Close to many beautiful towns and villages, plenty of amenities and things to do, lots of upmarket restaurants and bars and the stunning weather and beaches makes Marbella a very attractive investment for Spanish and foreign buyers, meaning the housing market is very active and will give an excellent return for those looking to invest in a second home in the sun. However, like with most things in Spain, it’s really useful to have a professional to guide you through the selling process.

From translating legal documents for you to ensuring that all your legalities are legitimate, to finding those all-important buyers to secure your sale, Strand Properties will make sure of a smooth process from start to finish.

What is my property worth in Marbella?

Offering plenty of amenities, access to other amazing locations on the Costa del Sol and the beautiful mountains and beaches, it´s not surprising how many people fall in love with Marbella and decide to buy property here. Not only this, holidays in Marbella are extremely popular making purchasing a second home and renting it out a great return on investment, with British, Swedish and Belgian being the top three foreign nationalities purchasing property here.

Sales in the luxury market are spiking and property prices have increased significantly on the Costa del Sol in general following the pandemic.

Luxury residential areas in Marbella, such as Sierra Blanca, Guadalmina, Nueva Andalucia and Los Monteros have also seen a steady rise in values, while the supply of newly built homes in Marbella East and Estepona provides a greater volume of sales at more limited price increases.

Speak to Strand Properties to get an accurate valuation of your property and move on to the next step of selling your home in Marbella.

How quickly can you sell your property in Marbella?

Spain’s housing market is thriving and many homes are selling faster than they would in the past. As one of the most prestigious locations in Europe, attracting plenty of wealthy people as well as the rich and famous, Marbella and its adjacent municipalities reached historic sales peaks in the high-end market in 2021 and this trend has continued unabated into 2022, increasing by the month.

The most time-consuming part of the selling process can be the legal paperwork, however, once these are all done and dusted and you’ve signed on the dotted line, you can expect to sell your property within around three to four months of it going on the market, depending on the property and what its sale price is. Do leave room for a bit of negotiation!

The most popular areas to sell your home in Marbella

Demand in all areas of Marbella has spiked significantly, however, with many areas to consider, the majority of buyers will find a property within their budget and within a location that they desire. With this in mind, here are some of the most popular areas for foreign buyers.

San Pedro Alcantara

This thriving resort has plenty of things to occupy and satisfy all ages, making it a particularly popular area for families moving to Spain. There has also been a lot of new construction with brand-new homes being built in the area. Property in San Pedro Alcantara is now in high demand for both sales and rentals. The average property price in San Pedro is around €1.4 million and the areas with the lowest prices in San Pedro de Alcántara are San Pedro Pueblo and Guadalmina Alta, with an average price of between €350,000 and €1 million, respectively.

Puerto Banus

This prestigious area has a lot to offer with regard to high-end shops, boutiques, restaurants, eateries and bars. Puerto Banus is a popular area for couples and retirees and is one of the best-known nautical and tourist destinations in the world. Being one of the most exclusive addresses in Spain, it´s no surprise that you can sell your property here for a large sum. The average property price in Puerto Banus starts from €1 million, with some luxury villas and houses selling for over €16 million.

Nueva Andalucia

With a more laid-back vibe than the bustle of Puerto Banus, Nueva Andalucia attracts many British people wishing to retire on the sunny Costa del Sol. Offering nature, tranquility and exclusive gated communities, Nueva Andalucia is also fairly popular to foreign buyers with families due to the abundance of amenities and reputable local schools. The average price for properties in Nueva Andalucia is around €1.3 million, the areas with the lowest prices in Nueva Andalucia are Rodeo Alto-Guadaiza-La Campana and La Dama de Noche-La Alzambra, with an average price of between €350,000 and €1 million, respectively.

Golden Mile

Lying to the west of Marbella, the Golden Mile is one of the most luxurious residential areas in Spain. This privileged area is surrounded by lush greenery and the coast, the Golden Mile is home to the most desirable, intimate villas with direct access to the beach whose residents are mainly accomplished politicians and successful businessmen who have owned their homes for generations. The pinnacle of real estate in Marbella, property prices here start from around €2 million.

Marbella Centro

Popular with single people, professionals and couples wanting to be in the centre of the city and close to the buzzing nightlife and amenities, the average price for properties in Marbella Centro is upwards from €1.7 million. The areas with the lowest prices in Marbella are Marbella Pueblo and Elviria-Cabopino, with an average price of €960,000 and €1.2 million, respectively.

La Zagaleta

This exclusive and luxurious resort is just a 10-minute drive from Marbella and is home to some of the most stunning properties in Europe. There is private security throughout the whole of La Zagaleta – so no one really knows who lives or owns houses there. It’s a place where the super-rich and famous go to be away from the limelight and it is said that Hugh Grant, Rod Stewart and Vladimir Putin all have properties in La Zagaleta due to its high confidentiality. The average property price here is €6.5 million, with some ready-to-move properties selling for as high as €50 million.

What do you have to pay when selling a house in Marbella?

1) Plusvalia – sellers have to pay a tax based on the incremental value of the land which the property occupies over the number of years you have been the owner.

2) Community Fees – Make sure your Community Fees are up to date. Usually, you will have to present a Community Certificate to the buyer when signing the Title Deed to prove this.

3) IBI and Utilities – make sure your utility bills are all paid up as these will need to be settled up to the date of sale. You will need to provide the original proof of payment when signing. Sellers have to pay the IBI or council tax for the whole year they are selling.

4) Mortgage Cancellation Fees – Your bank will probably have from a 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent cancellation charge for the balance of your outstanding mortgage.

5) Mortgage Cancellation and Registration Fees at the Notary – In addition to point 4) as the seller, you will have to make sure that your mortgage is cancelled at the Notary and Registry. This may cost anywhere from €600 to €1000 and is an amount that will probably be held by the solicitor to make sure that this is done.

6) Non-Resident Retention 3 per cent – If you are not a resident of Spain, the buyer of your property will also have to retain 3 per cent of the sales price stated in the “Escritura” (Title Deed) to pay to the Spanish taxman (Hacienda) on your behalf towards your Capital Gains Tax. Fiscal residents do not have any retention made on them, however, they may have to pay tax on the sale the year after when filling in their tax returns.

7) Agents Commission – If you have used an agent to sell your property, you will also have to pay fees to the agent.

8) Legal fees – A good legal office will prepare utility contracts, community charges and “Suma” invoices, speak with the purchaser’s representatives and the Notary, book the Notary appointment and organise all of the related paperwork, go with the seller to the Notary and translate for them, calculate the 3 per cent retention, calculate and advice re Capital Gains Tax and give fiscal representation throughout the selling process.

What documents do you need to sell a house in Marbella?

There are lots of documents you need when selling your home in Marbella. The best and safest way to make sure that everything is legitimate and done properly is to leave it to the experts in the form of an experienced real estate agent who can help and offer guidance throughout the whole process.

The main documents you need may include:

Preparation of utility contracts, community charge and “Suma” invoices.

Liaison throughout the transaction with representatives of the Buyer and Notary.

The organisation of the Notary appointment and all paperwork related to the sale.

Translation at the Notary.

Calculation of 3 per cent retention.

Calculation and advice regarding Capital Gains Tax.

Fiscal representation throughout the whole process.

Calculation of Goodwill and a letter of “Good Standing” with your community fees from the administration of your community.

Top tips on preparing your home for the market

Remember, what attracts many potential buyers to a home in the Costa del Sol is having somewhere to relax and enjoy the gorgeous weather and relaxing Spanish lifestyle. It’s important to make your property stand out on the internet so that people can imagine themselves living their ideal lifestyle, complete with a beautiful home.

We have all been to property viewings where as soon as we stepped foot through the door we could imagine ourselves in that space because of how it’s presented to us – the same goes for those properties that don’t really do it for us when we go to see it in person! We have some top tips for you to prepare your home for those all-important photo listings and property viewings.

Give everything a quick coat of paint – this will make your property look clean and fresh, ready for new inhabitants. Peeling paint definitely doesn’t scream “well-maintained property!”

Show off your assets! If you have gorgeous, rustic floorboards, don’t cover them up with rugs! Likewise, if you have a stunning fireplace, keep ornaments and photo frames to a minimum to let your property speak for itself.

You are selling a lifestyle – so show it off! Many people move to Spain in search of the sun, so presenting a beautiful garden or outdoor space for potential buyers to enjoy the hot weather is sure to enhance your property.

Prepare the garden. Make sure any plants are watered – if you don’t have plants, it’s a good idea to get some! Make sure any garden furniture is clean and comfortable-looking, and you could also decorate your garden with lanterns or strings of lights to create a romantic outdoor space. For marketing photos, staging the garden or dining area is a great way to present your property as part of the aspirational lifestyle buyers can imagine for themselves.

This also means making sure you remove any clutter! There’s a difference between showing a property that is well-loved and well-lived in, and leaving your breakfast bowls out! Minimalism is in, so it’s also a good idea to limit the photos and personal items on show and thin out bookshelves and display cabinets. In particular, a clear top shelf will give the appearance of higher ceilings.

Keep your property fresh by placing fragranced diffusers and candles in bathrooms and bedrooms. Light, spring scents will embody the carefree, summery lifestyle that your buyers are after. You can use cling film to cover plug holes to protect against any stale drain smells which can build up over time in empty properties – it really works! For the marketing photos, remove any cleaning products and only leave high-end, aesthetically pleasing cosmetics on show.

Fresh flowers are a lovely touch but they can be quite difficult to maintain in a property you’re not living in. Instead, invest in some good quality fake flowers in neutral colours such as lilies or orchards to make your property look the part without having to worry about the cleanup!

Avoid bold colours, heavy patterns and fabrics. You want your potential buyers to be able to imagine themselves living in your property, so try and present it as a blank canvas onto which they can apply their own style and tastes once you’ve secured the sale. Keep decor simple and consider removing any dark furniture. Neutral-coloured throws and cushions are an easy way to freshen up the living space.

Mirrors are really great for creating the illusion of space and light. Try hanging a mirror instead of a photo or artwork to lighten up any dark areas in any rooms.

To avoid white kitchens looking bland and boring, add pots of artificial herbs and store pasta and lentils in glass jars out on clean surfaces. These look great in photos.

Finally, make sure you are 100 per cent satisfied with your marketing photos – they’ll be your key to securing those property viewings!