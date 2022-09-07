Privatixy Token competes with Baby Dogecoin and Dogelon Mars to give the highest cashback despite the current market recession

By EWN • 07 September 2022 • 16:08

Cryptocurrencies have taken the world by storm and given unprecedented returns in a short time, making overnight crypto millionaires. Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies have demonstrated their value, and experts believe that it has the potential to disrupt a wide variety of transactions, in addition to the traditional financial system.

However, the recent crypto market crash has liquidated many crypto accounts, and experts are now looking for alternative options to get good returns in the future. In this bear market, many remarkable cryptocurrencies are in their presale stage. Cryptocurrencies in the early stage with real-life applications can skyrocket in value.

Blockchain technology is the backbone of the crypto world and has opened new possibilities for enhancing data privacy and security. Unfortunately, the number of data breaches on blockchain and web3.0 technology is rising daily.

Privatixy Protocol (PXP) is a new cryptocurrency that works on data security and privacy of users’ assets. It is one of the crucial aspects of web3.0 space that needs a lot of development. This project serves as a panacea for all the inefficiencies in the blockchain system, including blockchain concerns.

Privatixy (PXP)

Privatixy (PXP) is an open-source protocol to develop the world’s most efficient blockchain, which offers a variety of privacy-preserving solutions to ensure the privacy of users and their transactions. Implementing web3 technologies into its ecosystem, this platform will allow multi-chain interoperability.

Considering privacy-related issues, this platform efficiently resolves issues on the blockchain network and provides seamless interaction through the blockchain experience. Furthermore, with its two brilliant systems, blockchain technology, and Zero-knowledge proofs, this platform will achieve unprecedented privacy protection for its users.

By conducting systematic systems audits to avoid data leaks, this protocol keeps itself up-to-date with recent technologies and evolving malicious attacks. It also incorporates smart contracts with encrypted systems in the platform to provide vast design and implementation possibilities, giving the protocol endless growth potential.

Serving as the backbone of blockchain technology, this platform promises users secure communication. Implementing the DAO system on its platform, Privatixy (PXP)allows users to make crucial decisions for the ecosystem’s evolutions.

Dogelon Mars (ELON)

Dogelon Mars (ELON) launched in 2021, an Ethereum-based, dog-themed meme coin that follows the example of other successful dog coins like Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu. Its name is a mixture of Dogecoin and Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who is an outspoken Doge supporter.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) has specially designed fantasy versions through its comics based on the re-colonisation of Mars in 2420, in which Dogelon will have to fight for survival against the annihilators. Its community has earned a reputation for helping victims of crypto scams.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) presents itself as a project to undo the damage done by crypto scammers. Its community is also encouraged to donate ELON tokens to victims of scams. This ERC-20 token is secured by a proof-of-work consensus mechanism, which enjoys benefits offered by Polygon.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) launched in 2021, a hyper-deflationary token created by the online Dogecoin community. This platform seeks to impress dogecoin by showing its new, improved transaction speeds and adorableness. It also aims to provide transparency and fairness to the community.

This platform will help charity organizations rescue dogs in need and has charity wallets with 2.2% of the total supply of Baby Doge Coin. After each transaction, users will be awarded by adding Baby Doge Coins to their wallets. The user will earn additional Baby Doge by holding the coin, which will be immediately transferred to their wallet. Being a deflationary token, this coin is specially designed to get scarce with time.

Privatixy Protocol (PXP) is still in the presale stage and has immense potential to skyrocket in value. Its goal is to improve the privacy standards in blockchain technology and offer access to smart contracts that clings to data preservation.

Cryptocurrencies like Dogelon Mars (ELON) are still facing multiple issues with their synchronization between ledgers, and it is still under research. As a result, giving good returns can take a lot of time. Similarly, Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) charges a 10% transaction fee for the entire purchase, which is the highest among all other cryptocurrencies.

Privatixy Protocol (PXP) offers cashback and rewards to its users as well. For example, you can get up to 6% cashback if you purchase tokens in the first presale stage and rewards of $40 if your referral spends $100 on purchasing tokens.

Privatixy Token (PXP)

Presale: http://privatixy.io/privsale

Website: http://privatixy.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/PrivatixyTokenOfficial

Sponsored